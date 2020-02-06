Country Home Products Recalls DR Walk Behind Leaf Blowers Due to Projectile Hazard

The blades inside the leaf blower can break off and discharge from the unit, posing a projectile hazard to the user or bystanders.
DR Power Equipment at 800-687-6575 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at https://www.drpower.com/pages/content/customer-support/contact or online at www.drpower.com and click “Product Recalls” at the bottom of page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves DR Walk Behind Leaf Blowers, including DR PREMIER 1200, DR PRO 2000 and DR PRO 2000SP. The blowers are three-wheeled walk behind blowers with an orange circular metal face with a black center with “DR” printed on the front. The model number is printed on the front left side of the main impeller housing and on the serial number label located on the back right side of the main impeller housing. Only the following models are included in the recall:
Product name Model Number
|
DR PREMIER 1200 Walk Behind Leaf Blower
|
WB13010DMN
|
DR PRO 2000 Walk Behind Leaf Blower
|
WB15020DMN
|
DR PRO 2000 Walk Behind Leaf Blower
|
WB15020DEN
|
DR PRO 2000SP Walk Behind Leaf Blower
|
WB17020DEN
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled leaf blowers and contact the firm for instructions to receive a full refund.
The firm has received eight reports of the blades breaking and discharging from the blowers. No injuries have been reported.
Authorized DR Power Equipment dealers nationwide and online at www.drpower.com from September 2019 through November 2019 for between $800 and $1,700.
Country Home Products Inc., d/b/a DR Power Equipment, of South Burlington, Vt.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products under the agency’s jurisdiction. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC is committed to protecting consumers and families from products that pose a fire, electrical, chemical or mechanical hazard. CPSC's work to help ensure the safety of consumer products - such as toys, cribs, power tools, cigarette lighters and household chemicals -– contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years.
Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly-announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.
To report a dangerous product or a product-related injury go online to www.SaferProducts.gov or call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 or teletypewriter at 301-595-7054 for the hearing impaired. Consumers can obtain news release and recall information at www.cpsc.gov, on Twitter @USCPSC or by subscribing to CPSC's free e-mail newsletters.
Please use the below phone number for all media requests.
Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800