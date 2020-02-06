  1. Home
Country Home Products Recalls DR Walk Behind Leaf Blowers Due to Projectile Hazard

Name of product:
Leaf blowers
Hazard:

The blades inside the leaf blower can break off and discharge from the unit, posing a  projectile hazard to the user or bystanders.   

Remedy:
Refund
Recall date:
February 6, 2020
Units:
About 100
Consumer Contact:

DR Power Equipment at 800-687-6575 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at https://www.drpower.com/pages/content/customer-support/contact or online at www.drpower.com and click “Product Recalls” at the bottom of page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves DR Walk Behind Leaf Blowers, including DR PREMIER 1200, DR PRO 2000 and DR PRO 2000SP.  The blowers are three-wheeled walk behind blowers with an orange circular metal face with a black center with “DR” printed on the front.  The model number is printed on the front left side of the main impeller housing and on the serial number label located on the back right side of the main impeller housing.  Only the following models are included in the recall:  

 

                        Product name                     Model Number

DR PREMIER 1200 Walk Behind Leaf Blower

WB13010DMN

DR PRO 2000 Walk Behind Leaf Blower

WB15020DMN

DR PRO 2000 Walk Behind Leaf Blower

WB15020DEN

DR PRO 2000SP Walk Behind Leaf Blower

WB17020DEN

 

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled leaf blowers and contact the firm for instructions to receive a full refund.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received eight reports of the blades breaking and discharging from the blowers.  No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:

Authorized DR Power Equipment dealers nationwide and online at www.drpower.com from September 2019 through November 2019 for between $800 and $1,700.

Manufacturer(s):

Country Home Products Inc., d/b/a DR Power Equipment, of South Burlington, Vt.

Manufactured In:
United States
Recall number:
20-070
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
