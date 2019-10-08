  1. Home
  2. Recalls

Ronson Brand Tech Torch Recalled by Zippo Due to Fire Hazard

Name of product:
Ronson Tech Torch Auto Start
Hazard:

The Ronson Tech Torch can continue to produce a flame after the activation trigger is released into the off position, posing a fire hazard.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall date:
October 8, 2019
Units:
About 660,000 (in addition, approximately 98,000 were distributed in Canada)
Consumer Contact:

Ronson Tech Torch recall hotline toll-free at 800-407-0377 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at CR@RonsonRecall.com or online at www.RonsonRecall.com or www.zippo.com and click on Support at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves the Ronson Tech Torch Auto Start. The torch is a red utility lighter with a black rubber handle, black trigger and metal nozzle. It is packaged with a Ronson butane fuel can. Ronson is printed on top of the torch and Tech Torch is printed on the base of the product.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Ronson Tech Torch and contact the firm for instructions on receiving a refund in the form of a gift card.

Incidents/Injuries:

Zippo has identified 36 reports in the United States of the Ronson Tech Torch continuing to operate after being turned off, including one report of minor property damage. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:

Wal-Mart, Ace Hardware and other stores nationwide and online at Zippo.com and Amazon.com from February 2010 through July 2019 for between $30 and $40.

Importer(s):

Zippo Manufacturing Company, of Bradford, Pa.

Manufactured In:
Taiwan
Recall number:
20-007
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise