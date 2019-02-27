Harbor Freight Tools Recalls 12V Rechargeable Flashlights Due to Overheating and Burn Hazards

NOTE: This recall was previously announced independently on January 23, 2019 by the firm due to the government furlough.
The flashlight can overheat while charging, posing a burn hazard to consumers.
Harbor Freight Tools at 800-444-3353 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email at recall@harborfreight.com or online at www.harborfreight.com and click on “Recall Safety Information” on the bottom of the homepage for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves the Harbor Freight 80 Lumen 12v rechargeable flashlights. The small black flashlight has a soft white button located on the side to turn the flashlight on and off. The base of the flashlight is a charger that fits into any standard vehicle 12V power port to charge. The recalled flashlight’s SKU number is 64109 and can be found on the sticker label that also bears the product barcode. The flashlight is approximately 5 inches long.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled flashlights, and return them to any Harbor Freight Tools location for a refund in the form of a $5 Harbor Freight Tools gift card.
Harbor Freight Tools has received two reports of the flashlight overheating. No reports of injury.
Harbor Freight Tools stores nationwide from August 2018 through January 2019 for between $2 and $4.
Harbor Freight Tools, of Calabasas, Calif.
