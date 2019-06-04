  1. Home
  2. Recalls

Generation Brands Recalls Glass Pendant Light Fixtures Due to Risk of Injury

Name of product:
Small Stratton glass pendant light fixtures
Hazard:

The small glass pendant light fixtures can detach from their electrical cord, causing the fixture to fall unexpectedly, posing a risk of injury from impact.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall date:
June 4, 2019
Units:
About 1,200 (in addition, 30 units were sold in Canada)
Consumer Contact:

Tech Lighting toll-free at 888-475-1136 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or online at www.techlighting.com and click on the recall button at the bottom of the home page for more information. 

 

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves the small Stratton pendant light fixtures. The lights are suspended and provide task lighting and general illumination for both consumer and commercial applications. The UPC number is on the light fixture packaging, and the part number is located on a yellow sticker inside of the canopy of the fixture. The recalled small light fixture is 9.2 inches wide, and was sold with a glass shade (clear or smoke color). The recall involves the following item numbers and UPCs:

 

Item Number

UPC

700TDSTNPSCB-PAR

0884655362979

700TDSTNPSKB-PAR

0884655362986

700TDSTNPSCB-LED27

0884655362993

700TDSTNPSKB-LED27

0884655363006

700TDSTNPSCB-LED30

0884655363013

700TDSTNPSKB-LED30

0884655363020

700TDSTNPSCY-PAR

0884655363099

700TDSTNPSKY-PAR

0884655363105

700TDSTNPSCY-LED27

0884655363112

700TDSTNPSKY-LED27

0884655363129

700TDSTNPSCY-LED30

0884655363136

700TDSTNPSKY-LED30

0884655363143

700TDSTNPSCB

0191963077083

700TDSTNPSCY

0191963077090

700TDSTNPSKB

0191963077106

700TDSTNPSKY

0191963077113

 

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately prevent people from going under the light fixture and contact Tech Lighting to receive a free repair kit. Consumers will need to schedule installation of the repair kit by a certified electrician, and Tech Lighting will reimburse the consumer for the service.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received one report of the glass pendant detaching from the light fixture, resulting in injury to a bystander standing directly beneath it.

Sold At:

Independent lighting retailers nationwide and online at build.com, Circa Lighting, Lightology, Lumens, Wayfair, and Y Lighting from January 2013 through December 2018 for between $385 and $525.  

Manufacturer(s):

Guangzhou Xiongyi Precision Metalworking Co., Ltd., of China.

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
19-131
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise