Generation Brands Recalls Glass Pendant Light Fixtures Due to Risk of Injury

The small glass pendant light fixtures can detach from their electrical cord, causing the fixture to fall unexpectedly, posing a risk of injury from impact.
Tech Lighting toll-free at 888-475-1136 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or online at www.techlighting.com and click on the recall button at the bottom of the home page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves the small Stratton pendant light fixtures. The lights are suspended and provide task lighting and general illumination for both consumer and commercial applications. The UPC number is on the light fixture packaging, and the part number is located on a yellow sticker inside of the canopy of the fixture. The recalled small light fixture is 9.2 inches wide, and was sold with a glass shade (clear or smoke color). The recall involves the following item numbers and UPCs:
|
Item Number
|
UPC
|
700TDSTNPSCB-PAR
|
0884655362979
|
700TDSTNPSKB-PAR
|
0884655362986
|
700TDSTNPSCB-LED27
|
0884655362993
|
700TDSTNPSKB-LED27
|
0884655363006
|
700TDSTNPSCB-LED30
|
0884655363013
|
700TDSTNPSKB-LED30
|
0884655363020
|
700TDSTNPSCY-PAR
|
0884655363099
|
700TDSTNPSKY-PAR
|
0884655363105
|
700TDSTNPSCY-LED27
|
0884655363112
|
700TDSTNPSKY-LED27
|
0884655363129
|
700TDSTNPSCY-LED30
|
0884655363136
|
700TDSTNPSKY-LED30
|
0884655363143
|
700TDSTNPSCB
|
0191963077083
|
700TDSTNPSCY
|
0191963077090
|
700TDSTNPSKB
|
0191963077106
|
700TDSTNPSKY
|
0191963077113
Consumers should immediately prevent people from going under the light fixture and contact Tech Lighting to receive a free repair kit. Consumers will need to schedule installation of the repair kit by a certified electrician, and Tech Lighting will reimburse the consumer for the service.
The firm has received one report of the glass pendant detaching from the light fixture, resulting in injury to a bystander standing directly beneath it.
Independent lighting retailers nationwide and online at build.com, Circa Lighting, Lightology, Lumens, Wayfair, and Y Lighting from January 2013 through December 2018 for between $385 and $525.
Guangzhou Xiongyi Precision Metalworking Co., Ltd., of China.
