H.I.S. Recalls Girl’s Clothing Sets Due to Violation of Federal Lead Content Ban

The metal pendant on the necklace contains levels of lead that exceed the federal lead content ban. Lead is toxic if ingested by young children and can cause adverse health issues.
Recall Details
This recall involves Self-Esteem brand girl’s clothing sets with a gold leaf pendant necklace. The recalled clothing sets consists of three items: a short-sleeve teal top with cut-out shoulders, a navy blue legging pant with a teal floral print and a pendant necklace with an orange and teal center. The recalled clothing sets have style number PO#71160/LOT9 and a date of production of 10/2017 printed on a white label on the inside of the garment. The recalled clothing sets were sold in girl’s sizes 4x-12x.
Consumers should immediately stop using the necklace from the recalled clothing sets, take it away from children and return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.
None reported
Burlington and Shopko stores nationwide from February 2018 through October 2018 for about $14.
Ningbo Younker Fashion Accessory Industrial Corporation, of China
H.I.S. International Group LLC, of New York
