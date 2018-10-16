  1. Home
Gold Recalls Eddie Bauer Infant Carriers Due to Fall Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Target

Name of product:
Eddie Bauer fabric infant carriers
Hazard:

The buckles on the infant carriers can break, posing a fall hazard to children.

Remedy:
Refund
Replace
Recall date:
October 16, 2018
Units:
About 22,000
Consumer Contact:

Gold Inc. toll free at 866-600-7205 Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. MT or email customerservice@goldbuginc.com or online at www.goldbuginc.com. and click on Recalls for more information..

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Gold Inc.’s Eddie Bauer fabric infant carriers. They are worn by the parent or caregiver with the baby strapped into the front. The recalled carriers are black with “Eddie Bauer” and “First Adventure” printed in gray lettering on the front, outside of the carrier. 

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled carriers and contact Gold Inc. to verify that the product is subject to this recall.  Once the product is verified, consumers will receive replacement products of comparable value or a full refund. Consumers who purchased this recalled product must cut off and return both straps and tag with their name, address, and phone number to receive selected replacement products, free of charge, or a full refund.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm is aware of eight reported incidents of broken buckles.  No injuries have been reported.

Sold Exclusively At:

Target stores nationwide and online between December 2017 and August 2018 for about $70. 

Manufacturer(s):

Woodfield Baby Products, Guangdong, China

Importer(s):

Gold Inc., dba Goldbug Inc., of Denver, Colo.

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
19-010
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise