Gold Recalls Eddie Bauer Infant Carriers Due to Fall Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Target

The buckles on the infant carriers can break, posing a fall hazard to children.
Gold Inc. toll free at 866-600-7205 Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. MT or email customerservice@goldbuginc.com or online at www.goldbuginc.com. and click on Recalls for more information..
Recall Details
This recall involves Gold Inc.’s Eddie Bauer fabric infant carriers. They are worn by the parent or caregiver with the baby strapped into the front. The recalled carriers are black with “Eddie Bauer” and “First Adventure” printed in gray lettering on the front, outside of the carrier.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled carriers and contact Gold Inc. to verify that the product is subject to this recall. Once the product is verified, consumers will receive replacement products of comparable value or a full refund. Consumers who purchased this recalled product must cut off and return both straps and tag with their name, address, and phone number to receive selected replacement products, free of charge, or a full refund.
The firm is aware of eight reported incidents of broken buckles. No injuries have been reported.
Target stores nationwide and online between December 2017 and August 2018 for about $70.
Woodfield Baby Products, Guangdong, China
Gold Inc., dba Goldbug Inc., of Denver, Colo.
Please use the below phone number for all media requests.
Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800