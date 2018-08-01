  1. Home
Arctic Cat Snowmobiles Recalled by Textron Specialized Vehicles Due to Injury Hazard (Recall Alert)

Name of product:
Arctic Cat snowmobiles
Hazard:

The handgrip can break, posing an injury hazard to the rider.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall date:
August 2, 2018
Units:
About 255
Consumer Contact:

Arctic Cat at 800-279-6851 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or online at www.arcticcat.com and click on Product Recall for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves all model year 2018 Pantera models including the Pantera 3000s, Pantera 6000s, and Pantera 7000s. It also involves 2019 Pantera 3000, 6000 and 7000 model snowmobiles within the VIN range of 100529 through 100848. The snowmobiles have “PANTERA,” “ARCTIC CAT” and the model number printed on each side of the engine cowling. The snowmobiles were sold in a variety of colors. The VIN on 2019 snowmobiles is located on the side of the tunnel near the right footrest area.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled snowmobiles and contact Arctic Cat to schedule a free repair. Arctic Cat is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:

Arctic Cat and Textron Off-Road dealers nationwide from July 2017 through May 2018 for between $10,500 and $15,500.

Manufacturer(s):

Arctic Cat Inc., of Thief River Falls, Minn., a subsidiary of Textron Specialized Vehicles, of Augusta, Ga.

Manufactured In:
U.S.
Recall number:
18-756
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
