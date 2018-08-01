Arctic Cat Snowmobiles Recalled by Textron Specialized Vehicles Due to Injury Hazard (Recall Alert)

The handgrip can break, posing an injury hazard to the rider.
Arctic Cat at 800-279-6851 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or online at www.arcticcat.com and click on Product Recall for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves all model year 2018 Pantera models including the Pantera 3000s, Pantera 6000s, and Pantera 7000s. It also involves 2019 Pantera 3000, 6000 and 7000 model snowmobiles within the VIN range of 100529 through 100848. The snowmobiles have “PANTERA,” “ARCTIC CAT” and the model number printed on each side of the engine cowling. The snowmobiles were sold in a variety of colors. The VIN on 2019 snowmobiles is located on the side of the tunnel near the right footrest area.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled snowmobiles and contact Arctic Cat to schedule a free repair. Arctic Cat is contacting all known purchasers directly.
None reported
Arctic Cat and Textron Off-Road dealers nationwide from July 2017 through May 2018 for between $10,500 and $15,500.
Arctic Cat Inc., of Thief River Falls, Minn., a subsidiary of Textron Specialized Vehicles, of Augusta, Ga.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products under the agency’s jurisdiction. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC is committed to protecting consumers and families from products that pose a fire, electrical, chemical or mechanical hazard. CPSC's work to help ensure the safety of consumer products - such as toys, cribs, power tools, cigarette lighters and household chemicals -– contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years.
Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly-announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.
To report a dangerous product or a product-related injury go online to www.SaferProducts.gov or call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 or teletypewriter at 301-595-7054 for the hearing impaired. Consumers can obtain news release and recall information at www.cpsc.gov, on Twitter @USCPSC or by subscribing to CPSC's free e-mail newsletters.
Please use the below phone number for all media requests.
Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800