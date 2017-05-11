Nature’s Truth Recalls Iron Supplement Bottles Due to Failure to Meet Child-Resistant Closure Requirement

The packaging is not child-resistant as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act. The tablets inside the bottle contain iron, which can cause serious injury or death to young children if multiple tablets are ingested at once.
Nature’s Truth toll-free at 844-544-1030 from 8 a.m. to midnight ET Monday through Saturday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Sunday, by e-mail at customerservice@naturestruthproducts.com, or visit the firm’s website at www.naturestruthproducts.com for more information.
This recall involves Nature’s Truth Slow Release 45mg Iron Supplement bottles. The 60 count, coated tablets were sold in a green bottle with a green flip top cap. “Nature’s Truth,” “SLOW RELEASE IRON” and “45 mg” are printed on a yellow label on the bottle. Lot number 29672 and the January 2019 [EXP 01/2019] expiration date are printed on the right side of the bottle.
Consumers should immediately place recalled bottles out of the reach of children and return them to the place of purchase for a full refund or a replacement bottle.
Quick Chek stores in New Jersey and independent pharmacies nationwide from February 2017 to March 2017 for about $6.
Nature’s Truth LLC, of Ronkonkoma, N.Y.
