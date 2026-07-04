Biometric Gun Safes Recalled Due to Serious Injury Hazard and Risk of Death; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com by BBRKIN

The biometric lock on the gun safes can be opened by unauthorized users, posing a serious injury hazard and risk of death.
9,100
BBRKIN by email at support@bbrkin.com or online at www.securitysafe.store/recallreplacement or www.securitysafe.store and click on “Recall” at the top of the page and select “Recall Form” for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves BBRKIN and MouTec Biometric Gun Safes with model number QHXP029B. The gray steel safes are used to store firearms and valuables. The safes measure about 14 inches by 12 inches by 57 inches, have one shelf and can store approximately five firearms. The recalled safes have the following serial number range: SQC200034980 - SQC202319171. The serial number is on a label on the lower right corner of the front of the safes. The brand name “MouTec” or “BBRKIN” is on the upper right corner of the front of the safes.
Consumers should immediately stop using the biometric feature of the recalled safe, remove the batteries from the safe, and only use the key when storing firearms. Contact BBRKIN to receive a free repair kit.
None reported
Jomani International Inc., of Monterey Park, California
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
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