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Biometric Gun Safes Recalled Due to Serious Injury Hazard and Risk of Death; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com by BBRKIN

  • Recalled BBRKIN and MouTec Biometric Firearm Safe model number QHXP029B
Name of Product:
BBRKIN and MouTec Biometric Firearm Safes
Hazard:

The biometric lock on the gun safes can be opened by unauthorized users, posing a serious injury hazard and risk of death.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
July 09, 2026
Units:

9,100

Consumer Contact

BBRKIN by email at support@bbrkin.com or online at www.securitysafe.store/recallreplacement or www.securitysafe.store and click on “Recall” at the top of the page and select “Recall Form” for more information.

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Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves BBRKIN and MouTec Biometric Gun Safes with model number QHXP029B. The gray steel safes are used to store firearms and valuables. The safes measure about 14 inches by 12 inches by 57 inches, have one shelf and can store approximately five firearms. The recalled safes have the following serial number range: SQC200034980 - SQC202319171. The serial number is on a label on the lower right corner of the front of the safes. The brand name “MouTec” or “BBRKIN” is on the upper right corner of the front of the safes.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the biometric feature of the recalled safe, remove the batteries from the safe, and only use the key when storing firearms. Contact BBRKIN to receive a free repair kit.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
Amazon.com from March 2020 through February 2024 for between $260 and $409.
Importer(s):

Jomani International Inc., of Monterey Park, California

Distributor(s):
Ningbo Moyumaoyi Co. Ltd., dba BBRKIN, of China
Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
26-607

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About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

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