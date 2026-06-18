Arizer Solo III Portable Vaporizers Recalled Due to Fire and Burn Hazards; Risk of Serious Injury or Death; Imported by 7111495 Canada

Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the Arizer Solo III portable electronic vaporizers immediately and contact 7111495 Canada regarding a replacement Solo III V2 unit. Consumers who register for the recall and have serial numbers confirmed to fall within the affected serial number ranges will receive instructions to dispose of the recalled device. Consumers will be asked to submit a photograph showing the word “recalled” written on their device in permanent marker and confirm that they have disposed of the device in accordance with applicable laws and regulations before receiving a replacement Solo III V2 unit.

Note: Do not throw this recalled lithium-ion battery or device in the trash, the general recycling stream (e.g., street-level or curbside recycling bins), or used battery recycling boxes found at various retail and home improvement stores. Recalled lithium-ion batteries must be disposed of differently than other batteries, because they present a greater risk of fire. Your municipal household hazardous waste (HHW) collection center may accept this recalled lithium-ion battery or device for disposal. Before taking your battery or device to a HHW collection center, contact that office ahead of time and ask whether it accepts recalled lithium-ion batteries. If it does not, contact your municipality for further guidance.