Arizer Solo III Portable Vaporizers Recalled Due to Fire and Burn Hazards; Risk of Serious Injury or Death; Imported by 7111495 Canada

The internal lithium-ion battery can explode or ignite, posing fire and burn hazards.
About 5,000
7111495 Canada toll-free at 888-291-0521 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, by email at recall@arizer.com or online https://www.arizer.com/solo-iii-voluntary-recall-submission-form or www.arizer.com and click on “Recall Information” at the top of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves the Arizer Solo III Intergalactic (Black), a portable electronic vaporizer powered by an internal lithium-ion battery. The unit features a rigid anodized aluminum housing. It includes a front-facing digital display for temperature and device settings, with a stainless steel heating chamber and removable glass components. Only devices with serial numbers beginning with the following prefixes are included in this recall:
M3B1G5
M3F4G6
M35C43
M3PN54
M3SR42
M38G53
M3G576
M3C121
The serial number is etched on the bottom of the device and is also printed on the outside of the product packaging. UPC 628078802274 is printed on the product packaging.
Consumers should stop using the Arizer Solo III portable electronic vaporizers immediately and contact 7111495 Canada regarding a replacement Solo III V2 unit. Consumers who register for the recall and have serial numbers confirmed to fall within the affected serial number ranges will receive instructions to dispose of the recalled device. Consumers will be asked to submit a photograph showing the word “recalled” written on their device in permanent marker and confirm that they have disposed of the device in accordance with applicable laws and regulations before receiving a replacement Solo III V2 unit.
Note: Do not throw this recalled lithium-ion battery or device in the trash, the general recycling stream (e.g., street-level or curbside recycling bins), or used battery recycling boxes found at various retail and home improvement stores. Recalled lithium-ion batteries must be disposed of differently than other batteries, because they present a greater risk of fire. Your municipal household hazardous waste (HHW) collection center may accept this recalled lithium-ion battery or device for disposal. Before taking your battery or device to a HHW collection center, contact that office ahead of time and ask whether it accepts recalled lithium-ion batteries. If it does not, contact your municipality for further guidance.
The firm has received four reports of the battery exploding or igniting.
7111495 Canada Inc., dba Arizer Tech, of Waterloo, Ontario
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
For lifesaving information:
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our email alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, X, BlueSky, Threads, LinkedIn and Truth Social.
- Report a dangerous product or product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 800-638-8270).
- Contact a media specialist.