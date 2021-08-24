Viking Range Recalls Freestanding Gas Ranges Due to Risk of Gas Leak and Fire Hazard

The rigid gas tubing can separate at the joint to the bake, broil and griddle burners, posing a risk of a gas leak and fire hazard when these burners are in operation.
Viking Range toll-free at 888-566-2512 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, at www.vikingrange.com/rangetubingrecall.com, or at www.vikingrange.com and click on “Safety Recall Information” under “UTILITIES” at the bottom of the page, then click on “Freestanding Gas Range Tubing Recall” for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Viking Range Freestanding 5 Series Gas Ranges (models VGR and VGIC) manufactured between August 10, 2021 and December 1, 2021 and sold in stainless steel, white, and 14 other contemporary colors, which can be found at www.vikingincolor.com/the-contemporary-colors. The ranges were sold in various surface configurations including all burners or burners with griddle and/or grill.
Units with model numbers and the following prefixes and serial numbers beginning with the following date codes are included in this recall:
Model Numbers
Serial Number Date Codes
VGR5304B
From 081021 to 120121
VGR5366B
From 081021 to 120121
VGR5364G
From 081021 to 120121
VGR5488B
From 081021 to 120121
VGR5486G
From 081021 to 120121
VGR5606GQ
From 090221 to 120121
VGIC53024B
From 081021 to 120121
VGIC53626B
From 081021 to 120121
The model number for each unit is followed by a two-letter abbreviation that indicates the color of the unit. All colors, burner configurations, and gas types designated at the end of the model number are included. For example, base model VGIC53024B may include white units set for propane which would be VGIC53024BWHLP.
The first six numeric characters in the serial number represent the manufacturing date. For example, a range with serial number 082421C10019872 was produced August 24, 2021.
The model and serial numbers can be found on a label in one of three locations: On the left side panel under the left front grate support/burner bowl, on the front of the oven cavity face frame below the control panel, or on the bottom of the control panel above the door. Consumers should not search for the model and serial number when the range is hot.
Consumers should immediately stop using the bake, broil and griddle functions to avoid a risk of gas leak and contact Viking Range to arrange for a free repair by an Authorized Service Provider. Consumers can continue to use only the top surface burners of the range. Surface burners are those covered by the cooking grates on the top surface of the range. The griddle and ovens should not be operated.
None reported
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
