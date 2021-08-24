Viking Range Recalls Freestanding Gas Ranges Due to Risk of Gas Leak and Fire Hazard

Description:

This recall involves Viking Range Freestanding 5 Series Gas Ranges (models VGR and VGIC) manufactured between August 10, 2021 and December 1, 2021 and sold in stainless steel, white, and 14 other contemporary colors, which can be found at www.vikingincolor.com/the-contemporary-colors. The ranges were sold in various surface configurations including all burners or burners with griddle and/or grill.

Units with model numbers and the following prefixes and serial numbers beginning with the following date codes are included in this recall:

Model Numbers Serial Number Date Codes VGR5304B From 081021 to 120121 VGR5366B From 081021 to 120121 VGR5364G From 081021 to 120121 VGR5488B From 081021 to 120121 VGR5486G From 081021 to 120121 VGR5606GQ From 090221 to 120121 VGIC53024B From 081021 to 120121 VGIC53626B From 081021 to 120121





The model number for each unit is followed by a two-letter abbreviation that indicates the color of the unit. All colors, burner configurations, and gas types designated at the end of the model number are included. For example, base model VGIC53024B may include white units set for propane which would be VGIC53024BWHLP.

The first six numeric characters in the serial number represent the manufacturing date. For example, a range with serial number 082421C10019872 was produced August 24, 2021.

The model and serial numbers can be found on a label in one of three locations: On the left side panel under the left front grate support/burner bowl, on the front of the oven cavity face frame below the control panel, or on the bottom of the control panel above the door. Consumers should not search for the model and serial number when the range is hot.