UST Recalls Bottles of LifeSeasons Blood Nourish-R Due to Failure to Meet Child Resistant Packaging Requirement; Risk of Poisoning

The product is a dietary supplement containing iron, which must be in child resistant packaging, as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act (PPPA). The packaging of the product is not child resistant, posing a poisoning risk if the contents are swallowed by young children.
About 7,800
LifeSeasons toll-free at 877-455-2826 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. MT Monday through Friday, email at help@lifeseasons.com or online at www.lifeseasons.com and click on “Recall – Important Safety Information” for more information.
This recall involves bottles of LifeSeasons Blood Nourish-R dietary supplement with iron. The brown, 60-capsule count bottles, have a white and red label, with the LifeSeasons logo printed on the front and the UPC code 5376000245 on the back. The following lot number and corresponding expiration date are printed on the underside of the bottle:
|
Lot Numbers
|
Expiration Dates
|
06242008
|
8/23
|
03262012
|
10/23
|
06242007
|
10/23
|
06242021
|
11/23
Consumers should immediately store the product in a safe location out of reach of children. Contact LifeSeasons for instructions on how to return the product for a full refund, or a refund in the form of a merchandise credit for the amount equal to the purchase price.
No incidents or injuries have been reported.
Health food stores nationwide and online at lifeseasons.com and Amazon.com from October 2020 through January 2021 for about $26.
UST Mfg. LLC., of Layton, Utah
LifeSeasons Inc., of Springville, Utah
