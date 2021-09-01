  1. Home
PetSmart Recalls Top Paw Double Diner Dog Bowls Due to Laceration Hazard

Name of product:
Top Paw® Double Diner Dog Bowls
Hazard:

The gasket on the bottom of the dog bowls can come off, leaving an unfinished edge, posing a risk of laceration.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall date:
September 1, 2021
Units:

About 100,300

Consumer Contact:

PetSmart toll-free at 888-839-9638 from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET or online at www.petsmart.com and click on “Recalls” at the bottom of the page or www.petsmart.com/account/contact for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves the Top Paw Double Diner Dog Bowl with a set of two metal dog food bowls that are elevated off the ground in a metal base surrounded by a plastic gasket. The dog bowls have a dog paw print on the front of the bowls. The SKU number 5270098 and UPC number 73725775404 is printed on a sticker found on the underside wall of the product, near the embossed paw print. 

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled dog bowls and return them to any PetSmart store for a full refund.   

Incidents/Injuries:

PetSmart has received three reports of cuts and scratches to consumers’ hands as a result of handling the unfinished edge on the recalled dog bowls.

Sold At:

PetSmart stores nationwide and online at www.petsmart.com from October 2017 through June 2021 for about $28.

Importer(s):

PetSmart Home Office Inc., of Phoenix, Ariz.

Manufactured In:
India
Recall number:
21-192
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
