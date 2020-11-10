Fire Pit Tables Sold Exclusively at Big Lots Recalled Due to Fire Hazard; Manufactured by Sunjoy

An incorrectly installed burner kit hose can melt and ignite, posing a fire hazard.
Sunjoy toll-free at 866-578-0101 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday or online at http://oakmont.sunjoygroup.com/service or www.sunjoyonline.com and click on Important Safety Information for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Sunjoy’s Oakmont LP fire pit tables. The natural tile, square fire pit tables measure about 38 inches wide, 38 inches deep and 25.6 inches high. They have a powder-coated steel frame with an all-weather wicker base that conceals a 20 lb. liquid propane (LP) tank. The tables operate with push button ignition and have an adjustable flame with a steel burner cover included.
Consumers should immediately stop using the fire pit tables and contact Sunjoy to receive a free replacement burner kit and installation instructions.
Sunjoy has received 17 reports of the fire pit tables hose installed incorrectly with 12 of those fire pit tables igniting, resulting in 4 reports of minor property damage. The firm has received one report of a consumer who was burned on their hand.
Big Lots stores nationwide and online from January 2020 through June 2020 for about $480.
Sunjoy Industries Co., Ltd., of China
