  1. Home
  2. Recalls
  3. Fire Pit Tables Sold Exclusively At Big Lots Recalled Due To Fire Hazard Manufactured

Fire Pit Tables Sold Exclusively at Big Lots Recalled Due to Fire Hazard; Manufactured by Sunjoy

Name of product:
Oakmont LP fire pit tables
Hazard:

An incorrectly installed burner kit hose can melt and ignite, posing a fire hazard. 

Remedy:
Replace
Recall date:
November 10, 2020
Units:

About 10,900

Consumer Contact:

Sunjoy toll-free at 866-578-0101 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday or online at http://oakmont.sunjoygroup.com/service or www.sunjoyonline.com and click on Important Safety Information for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Sunjoy’s Oakmont LP fire pit tables.  The natural tile, square fire pit tables measure about 38 inches wide, 38 inches deep and 25.6 inches high.  They have a powder-coated steel frame with an all-weather wicker base that conceals a 20 lb. liquid propane (LP) tank.  The tables operate with push button ignition and have an adjustable flame with a steel burner cover included.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the fire pit tables and contact Sunjoy to receive a free replacement burner kit and installation instructions.    

Incidents/Injuries:

Sunjoy has received 17 reports of the fire pit tables hose installed incorrectly with 12 of those fire pit tables igniting, resulting in 4 reports of minor property damage.  The firm has received one report of a consumer who was burned on their hand.

Sold At:

Big Lots stores nationwide and online from January 2020 through June 2020 for about $480. 

Manufacturer(s):

Sunjoy Industries Co., Ltd., of China

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
21-027
Choose Your Recall Emails
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise