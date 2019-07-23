  1. Home
Porter Cable Table Saws Sold Exclusively at Lowe’s Stores Recalled Due to Fire Hazard; Made by Chang Type

Name of product:
Porter-Cable 10” Table Saws
Hazard:

The motor can overheat, creating a fire hazard.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall date:
July 24, 2019
Units:
About 258,000 (in addition, about 990 were sold in Canada)
Consumer Contact:

Chang Type toll-free at 877-206-7151 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or online at www.recallrtr.com/PCSaw for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves Porter-Cable brand 10” table saws with model number PCX362010. The saws have a gray body with black accents and the Porter-Cable logo. The model number and serial number are printed on the table saw’s nameplate, located on the back of the saw body near the bottom.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled table saws and contact Chang Type for a refund.

Incidents/Injuries:

Chang Type has received 61 reports of the table saw motors overheating and causing fires. One consumer reported smoke damage to their home. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:

Lowe’s Stores nationwide from June 2016 through September 2018 for between $100 and $180.

Manufacturer(s):

Chang Type Industrial Company LTD, of Taichung City, Taiwan

Importer(s):

L G Sourcing, Inc., of Wilkesboro, N.C.

Manufactured In:
Taiwan
Recall number:
19-172
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

