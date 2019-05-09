  1. Home
Imagine Nation Books Recalls Wireless Charging Pads Due to Burn Hazard

Name of product:
Wireless Charging Pads
Hazard:

The wireless phone chargers can overheat while in use, posing a burn hazard.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall date:
May 9, 2019
Units:
About 64,000
Consumer Contact:

Imagine Nation Books at 800-201-5606 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. MT Monday through Friday, email at ProductRecall@Collectivegoods.com or online at www.collectivegoods.com and click on the Recall section for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves the Pro Charge Power Wireless Charging Pad and Sharper Image Wireless Charging Pad. The recalled charging pads are circular and have clear edges and a black plastic center with red trim. It includes a black USB power cable. “Pro Charge Power” and “Wireless Charging Pad” are printed on the front. The SKU is printed on the bottom, the Pro Charge Power Wireless Charging Pad is SKU # 74655 and Sharper Image Wireless Charging Pad SKU # 74709.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled chargers and contact Imagine Nation Books/Collective Goods for a full refund.

Incidents/Injuries:

Imagine Nation Books/Collective Goods has received 10 reports of the wireless charging pads overheating and causing minor damage to the surface of furniture or bedding. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:

Toy, gift, and electronics stores, and book fairs nationwide from March 2018 through March 2019 for between $10 and $11. 

Manufacturer(s):

Shenzhen ShouYu Technology Co. Ltd., of China

Importer(s):

Imagine Nation Books LLC, of Broomfield, Colo.

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
19-118
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise