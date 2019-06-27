  1. Home
Fisher-Price Recalls Inclined Sleeper Accessory Included with Ultra-Lite Day & Night Play Yards Due to Safety Concerns About Inclined Sleep Products

Name of product:
Inclined sleeper accessory included with all models of Fisher-Price Ultra-Lite Day & Night Play Yards
Hazard:

Infant fatalities have been reported while using other inclined sleep products, after the infants rolled from their back to their stomach or side while unrestrained, or under other circumstances.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall date:
June 27, 2019
Units:
About 71,000
Consumer Contact:

Fisher-Price online at www.service.mattel.com and click on “Recalls & Safety Alerts” or at 800-432-5437 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves the inclined sleeper accessory sold with all Ultra-Lite Day & Night Play Yards with model numbers CBV60, CHP86, CHR06, CJK24, and DJD11. The model number is located on the fabric label inside of the play yard and on the fabric label on the back of the inclined sleeper pad. The product is a portable play yard with inclined sleeper and changing station clutch accessories and a carry bag; the inclined sleeper accessory is the only portion of the product that is being recalled.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the inclined sleeper accessory and contact Fisher-Price for a refund or voucher. Consumers can continue to use the play yard portion of the product without the inclined sleeper accessory, and can also continue to use the changing station clutch accessory and carry bag.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:

Juvenile product stores and mass merchandisers nationwide from October 2014 through June 2019 for between $90 and $110.

Importer(s):

Fisher-Price, of East Aurora, N.Y.

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
19-151
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
