Rust-Oleum Recalls Countertop Coating Due to Violation of Federal Lead Paint Ban

The countertop coating contains levels of lead that exceed the federal lead paint ban. Lead is toxic if ingested by young children and can cause adverse health issues.
Rust-Oleum at 800-908-4050 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, by email at rustoleumcountertoprecall@rustoleum.com or online at www.rustoleum.com and click on “Recalls” for more information.
Recall Details
coating with product number 263209 and batch code P7612D. The product number and batch code are printed on the bottom of the can. The can is silver and the label on the can is green and white. The label on the can reads “countertop coating,” “black satin,” “renew laminate surfaces,” and “moisture & scratch resistant.”
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled countertop coating and contact Rust-Oleum. Consumers who have not used the countertop coating will receive a full refund plus $25 to return the product to Rust-Oleum. Consumers who have applied the recalled countertop coating will receive a repair kit or replacement of the affected surfaces.
None reported
Ace Hardware and other stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com, Homedepot.com and Walmart.com from June 2017 through February 2018 for about $20.
Rust-Oleum Corp., of Vernon Hills, Ill.
