The various trade tools violate the mandatory safety standard for consumer products with button cell and coin batteries because the button batteries can be accessed easily by children, posing an ingestion hazard. Additionally, the packaging and product do not have the warnings required under Reese’s Law. When button cell or coin batteries are swallowed, the ingested batteries can cause serious injuries, internal chemical burns and death.
About 229,430
Hultafors Group North America toll-free at 877-722-7026 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at HultaforsGroup7307@sedgwick.com or online at www.HG2026.expertinquiry.com.
Recall Details
This recall involves CLC Lighted Portfolio & Johnson Level Digital Angle Locator, Digital Caliper and Building Calculator, with the model numbers located on the unit and the package labeling. The following models, UPC Codes and retail prices are included in this recall.
|Brand
|Product
|Model
|UPC Code
|Retail Price
|Product Model No. Location
|Packaging Model No. Location
|Custom Leather Craft
|Lighted Portfolio
|L217
|084298122170
|$54.99
|Inside product or UPC tag
|Front side, upper right
|Johnson Level & Tool
|12” Digital Angle Locator
|1750-1200
|049448501205
|$89.00
|Printed on the front side, under the logo
|Printed on the front side, lower right corner
|Professional Magnetic Digital Angle Locator 2 Button
|1886-0100
|049448601004
|$79.00
|Printed on the back side label
|N/A
|Professional Magnetic Digital Angle Locator 3 Button
|1886-0200
|049448602001
|$149.00
|Printed on the back side label
|N/A
|7” Digital Angle Locator and Ruler
|1888-0700
|049448807000
|$44.99
|Printed on the front side of the product blade
|Printed on the front side, lower right corner
|11” Digital Angle Locator and Ruler
|1888-1100
|049448811007
|$74.99
|Printed on a label on the top side of the digital module
|Printed on the front side, lower right corner
|Digital Caliper
|1889-0600
|049448906000
|$74.99
|Printed on the front side of the product blade
|Printed on the front side, upper right corner
|21” Digital Magnetic Level & Angle Locator with Dot Laser
|40-6065
|049448060658
|$399.00
|Printed on the front side, under the logo
|Printed on the front and side panels, lower right corner, and on the bottom panel, upper right corner
|Building Calculator
|CALC-1500
|049448225217
|$63.99
|Printed on the front side, under the logo
|Printed on the front side, lower right corner
Consumers should stop using the recalled trade tools immediately, place them in an area inaccessible to children and contact Hultafors Group North America. To obtain a refund, consumers will be asked to upload a photograph of the product at www.HG2026.expertinquiry.com and certify that the product has been disposed of and will no longer be used. Upon verification, consumers will receive the retail price, as shown in table below in the form of a virtual Visa gift card. The virtual Visa gift card may be redeemed at any establishment that accepts Visa.
Note: Button cell batteries are hazardous. Batteries should be disposed of or recycled by following local hazardous waste procedures.
None reported
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
For lifesaving information:
- Visit CPSC.gov.
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- Report a dangerous product or product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 800-638-8270).
- Contact a media specialist.