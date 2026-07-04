Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the recalled trade tools immediately, place them in an area inaccessible to children and contact Hultafors Group North America. To obtain a refund, consumers will be asked to upload a photograph of the product at www.HG2026.expertinquiry.com and certify that the product has been disposed of and will no longer be used. Upon verification, consumers will receive the retail price, as shown in table below in the form of a virtual Visa gift card. The virtual Visa gift card may be redeemed at any establishment that accepts Visa.

Note: Button cell batteries are hazardous. Batteries should be disposed of or recycled by following local hazardous waste procedures.