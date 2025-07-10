AUGNORYE Padded Crib Bumpers Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Suffocation; Violates Federal Crib Bumper Ban; Sold on Amazon by YIXIA

The recalled padded cushioned crib bumpers violate the federal crib bumper ban because they can obstruct an infant’s breathing, posing a suffocation hazard. This creates an unsafe sleeping environment for infants. Padded crib bumpers are banned by the Safe Sleep for Babies Act.
About 356
YIXIA via email at Yixiakejirecall@163.com.
Recall Details
This recall involves AUGNORYE padded cushioned crib bumpers. The polyester pink bumpers were sold in four pieces and measure approximately 27 inches by 9.6 inches, and 52 inches by 9.6 inches. There is a care label with a series of letters and numbers stitched to the crib bumper.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled padded cushioned crib bumpers and contact YIXIA for a full refund. Consumers should remove the crib bumpers, cut the straps and padding and email a photo of the destroyed bumpers to Yixiakejirecall@163.com to obtain a full refund. YIXIA and Amazon are contacting all known purchasers directly.
None reported
Shenzhenshi Yixiakejiyouxiangongsi, dba YIXIA, of China
- Contact a media specialist.