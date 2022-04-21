The Red League Recalls Children’s Pajamas Due to Burn Hazard

The children’s pajamas fail to meet the federal flammability standards for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.
The Red League toll-free at 888-754-4030 between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, by email at redleaguewarehouse@gmail.com, online at https://theredleague.com/pages/recall or https://theredleague.com/ and click on “RECALL INFORMATION” at the top of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves three styles of children’s sleepwear garments; one-piece, long-sleeve top and footed pajamas, two-piece, long-sleeve top and pant traditional pajama sets, and two-piece, long-sleeve top and pant pajama sets.
The one-piece, long-sleeve top and footed pajamas are red, have wooden buttons located at the back of the neck and were sold with a matching red beanie hat. The pajamas were sold in sizes 6-12 months and 12-18 months and are made of 80% cotton and 20% polyester.
The two-piece, long-sleeve top and pant traditional pajama sets are red with white piping trim, two front pockets and wooden buttons on the center front. The pajama sets were sold in children’s sizes 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 8, 10, 12 and 14 and are made of 80% cotton and 20% polyester.
The two-piece, long-sleeve top and pant pajama sets are yellow and have a bear embroidered onto the tops’ chest. The pajama sets were sold in children’s sizes 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 8, 10, 12 and 14 and are made of 95% cotton and 5% spandex.
“The Red League” and the size are printed on a sewn-in fabric label at the neck of the recalled garments. “Made in China,” size, fiber content and washing instructions are printed on a sewn-in, side-seam label.
Consumers should immediately take the recalled pajamas away from children and contact The Red League to receive a pre-paid mailer and instructions on how to return the garment(s) for a full refund. The firm is also contacting consumers who purchased the pajamas directly from The Red League to provide them a prepaid mailer to return the garment for a full refund.
None reported
