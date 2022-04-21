The Red League Recalls Children’s Pajamas Due to Burn Hazard

Description:

This recall involves three styles of children’s sleepwear garments; one-piece, long-sleeve top and footed pajamas, two-piece, long-sleeve top and pant traditional pajama sets, and two-piece, long-sleeve top and pant pajama sets.

The one-piece, long-sleeve top and footed pajamas are red, have wooden buttons located at the back of the neck and were sold with a matching red beanie hat. The pajamas were sold in sizes 6-12 months and 12-18 months and are made of 80% cotton and 20% polyester.

The two-piece, long-sleeve top and pant traditional pajama sets are red with white piping trim, two front pockets and wooden buttons on the center front. The pajama sets were sold in children’s sizes 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 8, 10, 12 and 14 and are made of 80% cotton and 20% polyester.

The two-piece, long-sleeve top and pant pajama sets are yellow and have a bear embroidered onto the tops’ chest. The pajama sets were sold in children’s sizes 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 8, 10, 12 and 14 and are made of 95% cotton and 5% spandex.

“The Red League” and the size are printed on a sewn-in fabric label at the neck of the recalled garments. “Made in China,” size, fiber content and washing instructions are printed on a sewn-in, side-seam label.