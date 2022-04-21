 Skip to main content

The Red League Recalls Children’s Pajamas Due to Burn Hazard

  • Recalled one-piece, long-sleeved footed pajama sold with matching beenie
  • Recalled two-piece, long-sleeve and pant traditional pajama set
  • Recalled two-piece, long-sleeved and pant pajama set
  • Neck label
Name of Product:
Children’s pajamas
Hazard:

The children’s pajamas fail to meet the federal flammability standards for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
April 21, 2022
Units:

About 910

Consumer Contact

The Red League toll-free at 888-754-4030 between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, by email at redleaguewarehouse@gmail.com, online at https://theredleague.com/pages/recall or https://theredleague.com/ and click on “RECALL INFORMATION” at the top of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves three styles of children’s sleepwear garments; one-piece, long-sleeve top and footed pajamas, two-piece, long-sleeve top and pant traditional pajama sets, and two-piece, long-sleeve top and pant pajama sets. 

The one-piece, long-sleeve top and footed pajamas are red, have wooden buttons located at the back of the neck and were sold with a matching red beanie hat. The pajamas were sold in sizes 6-12 months and 12-18 months and are made of 80% cotton and 20% polyester.

The two-piece, long-sleeve top and pant traditional pajama sets are red with white piping trim, two front pockets and wooden buttons on the center front. The pajama sets were sold in children’s sizes 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 8, 10, 12 and 14 and are made of 80% cotton and 20% polyester.

The two-piece, long-sleeve top and pant pajama sets are yellow and have a bear embroidered onto the tops’ chest. The pajama sets were sold in children’s sizes 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 8, 10, 12 and 14 and are made of 95% cotton and 5% spandex.

“The Red League” and the size are printed on a sewn-in fabric label at the neck of the recalled garments. “Made in China,” size, fiber content and washing instructions are printed on a sewn-in, side-seam label.

 

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately take the recalled pajamas away from children and contact The Red League to receive a pre-paid mailer and instructions on how to return the garment(s) for a full refund. The firm is also contacting consumers who purchased the pajamas directly from The Red League to provide them a prepaid mailer to return the garment for a full refund.

 

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
Online at https://theredleague.com/ and at Elle Ella Boutique stores in California and JellyBeans stores in New York from November 2020 through February 2022 for between $38 and $40, depending on the style.
Distributor(s):
The Red League, of Brooklyn, New York
Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
22-124
Choose Your Recall Emails Get Notified About Each Recall via Email.

Related Recalls

Recalled one-piece, long-sleeved footed pajama sold with matching beenie
The Red League Recalls Children’s Pajamas Due to Burn Hazard

The children’s pajamas fail to meet the federal flammability standards for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.

Recalled Mama & Me MINI handbag in coral/purple python – sold exclusively at Kelly Wynne.com
Kelly Wynne Recalls Children’s Handbags Due to Violation of Federal Lead Content Ban (Recall Alert)

The metal zipper slider, zipper 0-ring, d-ring, rivet and stud of the children’s handbags contain levels of lead that exceed the federal lead content ban. Lead is toxic if ingested by young children and can cause adverse health issues.

Children’s Recalled Sleepwear Set – Light Pink (Product ID Number 1044037001)
H&M Recalls Children’s Sleepwear Sets Due to Violation of Federal Flammability Standards and Burn Hazard (Recall Alert)

The children’s sleepwear sets fail to meet the federal flammability standards for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.

Recalled “Sparkle Sheer Social Wrap” scarf – Front
In-Things Recalls Scarves Due to Violation of Federal Flammability Standard and Burn Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Saksoff5th.com

The recalled scarves fail to meet flammability standards for clothing textiles, posing a risk of burn injuries to consumers.

Recalled Esme Children’s Sleepwear Garments
Esme Recalls Children’s Sleepwear Due to Violation of Federal Flammability Standards and Burn Hazard

The recalled children’s sleepwear garments fail to meet the flammability standards for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.

Recalled AllMeInGeld Children’s Nightgown in Pink Stripes
Children’s Nightgowns Recalled by AllMeInGeld Due to Violation of Federal Flammability Standards and Burn Hazard; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com

The children’s nightgowns fail to meet federal flammability standards for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

For lifesaving information:
Report an unsafe product