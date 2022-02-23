 Skip to main content

TJX Recalls Menorahs Due to Fire Hazard; Sold at Marshalls, HomeGoods and Homesense Stores

  • Recalled Llama Menorah (Styles# 262933, 263407, 856166)
  • Recalled Rainbow Menorah (Style# 856192)
  • Recalled Princess Castle Menorah (Style# 856189)
  • Recalled T-Rex Menorah (Style# 856182)
  • Recalled Stegosaurus Menorah (Style# 856179)
  • Recalled Brontosaurus Menorah (Styles# 262950, 263417, 856168)
  • Recalled Rainbow Platform Menorah (Style# 856262)
  • Recalled Emoji Menorah (Style# 856266)
  • White hangtag on recalled menorahs
Name of Product:
Festive Lights Hanukkah Menorahs
Hazard:

The resin and medium-density fiberboard (“MDF”) menorahs can burn or catch fire when holding lit candles, posing a fire hazard. 

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
February 23, 2022
Units:

About 7,900

Consumer Contact

Marshalls toll-free at 888-627-7425, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.marshalls.com and click on “Contact Us” at the bottom of the page, or https://www.marshalls.com/us/store/jump/topic/Product-Recalls/2400019; HomeGoods at 800-888-0776, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.homegoods.com, and click on “Customer Service” at the bottom of the page, or https://www.homegoods.com/us/store/jump/topic/find-help/our-product-/2400009; Homesense toll-free at 855-660-4663, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.homesense.com, and click on “Customer Service” at the bottom of the page, or  https://us.homesense.com/recalls.  Customers can also email customer service at customerservice@tjx.com.

 

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves resin and medium-density fiberboard (“MDF”) menorahs with inserts for nine candles. The menorahs were sold in the following shapes: llama, brontosaurus, stegosaurus, T-rex, castle, rainbow, rainbow platform and emojis.  The menorahs were sold with a white hangtag with an image of a blue and silver menorah and the following text: “FESTIVE LIGHTS HANUKKAH MENORAH.”  One of the following style numbers is printed on the label on the bottom of the menorahs: 262933, 263407, 263417, 262950, 856166, 856168, 856179, 856182, 856189, 856192, 856262, 856266. 

 

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled menorahs and return them to any Marshalls, HomeGoods, or Homesense stores for their choice of either a full refund or a refund in the form of a store gift card.  Consumers can also contact TJX for instructions to submit photographic proof of appropriate disposal to receive either a full refund or refund in the form of a store gift card.

Incidents/Injuries:

TJX has received three reports in the U.S. of the menorahs burning or catching on fire when holding lit candles. No injuries or property damage have been reported.

Sold At:
Marshalls, HomeGoods and Homesense stores nationwide from November 2021 through January 2022 for between $8 and $15.
Manufactured In:
China
Importer(s):

The TJX Companies Inc., of Framingham, Mass.

Recall number:
22-086
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.

Choose Your Recall Emails Get Notified About Each Recall via Email.

About the U.S. CPSC
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC’s work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years. Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.
For lifesaving information:
SaferProducts.gov