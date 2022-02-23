TJX Recalls Menorahs Due to Fire Hazard; Sold at Marshalls, HomeGoods and Homesense Stores

The resin and medium-density fiberboard (“MDF”) menorahs can burn or catch fire when holding lit candles, posing a fire hazard.
About 7,900
Marshalls toll-free at 888-627-7425, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.marshalls.com and click on “Contact Us” at the bottom of the page, or https://www.marshalls.com/us/store/jump/topic/Product-Recalls/2400019; HomeGoods at 800-888-0776, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.homegoods.com, and click on “Customer Service” at the bottom of the page, or https://www.homegoods.com/us/store/jump/topic/find-help/our-product-/2400009; Homesense toll-free at 855-660-4663, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.homesense.com, and click on “Customer Service” at the bottom of the page, or https://us.homesense.com/recalls. Customers can also email customer service at customerservice@tjx.com.
Recall Details
This recall involves resin and medium-density fiberboard (“MDF”) menorahs with inserts for nine candles. The menorahs were sold in the following shapes: llama, brontosaurus, stegosaurus, T-rex, castle, rainbow, rainbow platform and emojis. The menorahs were sold with a white hangtag with an image of a blue and silver menorah and the following text: “FESTIVE LIGHTS HANUKKAH MENORAH.” One of the following style numbers is printed on the label on the bottom of the menorahs: 262933, 263407, 263417, 262950, 856166, 856168, 856179, 856182, 856189, 856192, 856262, 856266.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled menorahs and return them to any Marshalls, HomeGoods, or Homesense stores for their choice of either a full refund or a refund in the form of a store gift card. Consumers can also contact TJX for instructions to submit photographic proof of appropriate disposal to receive either a full refund or refund in the form of a store gift card.
TJX has received three reports in the U.S. of the menorahs burning or catching on fire when holding lit candles. No injuries or property damage have been reported.
The TJX Companies Inc., of Framingham, Mass.
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
