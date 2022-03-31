 Skip to main content

PlayMonster Recalls Kid O Hudson Glow Rattles Due to Choking Hazard

Name of Product:
Kid O Hudson® Glow Rattles
Hazard:

The rattle’s legs can break off, posing a choking hazard to young children.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
March 31, 2022
Units:

About 8,900 (In addition, about 200 were sold in Canada)

Consumer Contact

PlayMonster at 800-469-7506 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, email hudsonglowrattlerecall@playmonster.com, or online at https://playmonster.com/playmonster-recalls-baby-teether-rattles-due-to-choking-hazard/ or www.playmonster.com and click on Recalls for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves the Kid O Hudson Glow Rattle, a motion-activated rattle shaped like a puppy that makes a soft rattling sound when shaken. The plastic puppy is white with spots that can glow in red or green. The puppy’s legs are textured soft plastic in red (front) and green (back) for teething children. The recalled rattles measure about 4 inches long by 2 inches wide by 3.8 inches high. The battery cover on the puppy’s stomach states “Kid O.”

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately take the recalled rattles away from children, stop using them, and contact PlayMonster for instructions on receiving a $25 refund. PlayMonster will provide consumers with a prepaid shipping label to return the recalled product.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received three reports of the rattle legs breaking off. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:
Specialty stores nationwide and online at amazon.com, walmart.com, playmonster.com, and zulily.com from February 2018 through February 2022 for about $25.
Importer(s):

PlayMonster Group LLC, of Beloit, Wisconsin

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
22-110
fast-track-branding

This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.

