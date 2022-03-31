PlayMonster Recalls Kid O Hudson Glow Rattles Due to Choking Hazard

The rattle’s legs can break off, posing a choking hazard to young children.
About 8,900 (In addition, about 200 were sold in Canada)
PlayMonster at 800-469-7506 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, email hudsonglowrattlerecall@playmonster.com, or online at https://playmonster.com/playmonster-recalls-baby-teether-rattles-due-to-choking-hazard/ or www.playmonster.com and click on Recalls for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves the Kid O Hudson Glow Rattle, a motion-activated rattle shaped like a puppy that makes a soft rattling sound when shaken. The plastic puppy is white with spots that can glow in red or green. The puppy’s legs are textured soft plastic in red (front) and green (back) for teething children. The recalled rattles measure about 4 inches long by 2 inches wide by 3.8 inches high. The battery cover on the puppy’s stomach states “Kid O.”
Consumers should immediately take the recalled rattles away from children, stop using them, and contact PlayMonster for instructions on receiving a $25 refund. PlayMonster will provide consumers with a prepaid shipping label to return the recalled product.
The firm has received three reports of the rattle legs breaking off. No injuries have been reported.
PlayMonster Group LLC, of Beloit, Wisconsin
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
