  1. Home
  2. Recalls
  3. Zen Magnets And Neoballs Magnets Recalled Due To Ingestion Hazard

Zen Magnets and Neoballs Magnets Recalled Due to Ingestion Hazard

Name of product:
Zen Magnets and Neoballs Magnets
Hazard:

When two or more high-powered magnets are swallowed, either accidentally or intentionally, the ingested magnets can attract to each other, or to another metal object, and become lodged in the digestive system. This can result in perforations, twisting and/or blockage of the intestines, infection, blood poisoning, and death.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall date:
August 17, 2021
Units:

About 10 million magnets, sold individually and in magnet sets

Consumer Contact:

Zen Magnets LLC toll-free at 1-844-936-6245, email at contact@zenmagnets.com, or online at URL and click on www.zenmagnets.com/CPSC-Recall for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This mandatory recall involves all Zen Magnets and Neoballs magnets.  Zen Magnets and Neoballs are high-powered 5 mm spherical magnets.  Zen Magnets were sold individually and in sets of 72, 216 with 6 spares, and 1,728 with 8 spares.  Neoballs were sold individually and in sets in the following colors: silver, gold, red, orange, green, red, blue, and purple. “Zen Magnets” or “Neoballs” is printed on the packaging.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled magnets and contact Zen Magnets LLC for a refund.

Incidents/Injuries:

Zen Magnets LLC is aware of two children who ingested Zen Magnets and required surgery to remove the magnets and parts of their intestines and bowels. In addition, CPSC is aware of other reports of children and teenagers ingesting high-powered magnets and requiring surgery. A 19-month-girl died after ingesting similar high-powered magnets. 

Sold At:

Online at Neoballs.com and ZenMagnets.com and certain Colorado retailers listed below beginning in January 2009 for between $12 and $264 per set, or individually for 6 to 10 cents per magnet.

Colorado Retailers of Zen Magnets

Botanico, 3054 Larimer Street, Denver, Colo.80205

Chronic Life, 12 Federal Boulevard, Denver, Colo. 80219

The Glass Hut, 1350 South Sheridan Boulevard #9, Denver, Colo. 80232

The Hemp Center - Colorado Springs, 2501 West Colorado Avenue #106, Colorado Springs, Colo. 80904

The Hemp Center – Littleton, 2430 West Main Street, Littleton, Colo. 80120

Herbal Alternatives: New Broadsterdam, 2568 South Broadway, Denver, Colo. 80210

Herbal Dazed, 6525 Federal Boulevard, Denver, Colo. 80221

Hobby Town – Aurora, 1915 South Havana Street, Aurora, Colo. 80014

Hobby Town – Lakewood, 3355 South Wadsworth Boulevard, Lakewood, Colo. 80227

Lightshade on Holly, 3950 North Holly Street, Denver, Colo. 80207

Lyon's Finest 2, 11080 East 47th Avenue, Denver, Colo. 80239

Meadowlark 64, 2701 Larimer Street, Denver, Colo. 80205

MK Vapor, 10273 East Iliff Avenue, Aurora, Colo. 80247

Nimbus Smoke Stop, 2960 South Federal Boulevard #7, Denver, Colo. 80236

Octpipe, 5303 Leetsdale Drive, Denver, Colo. 80246

Science Toy Magic, 11 Old Town Sq., Fort Collins, Colo. 80524

Secret Stashh Gifts, 3655 Brighton Boulevard, Denver, Colo. 80216

Soldis, Colorado Mills Mall, Lakewood, Colo. 80401

Vaper Jungle, 7033 East Colfax Avenue, Denver, Colo. 80220

Distributor(s):

Zen Magnets LLC, of Denver, Colorado

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
21-179
Choose Your Recall Emails

Related Recalls

Children’s Pajamas Recalled Due to Violation of Federal Flammability Standard and Burn Hazard; Manufactured by Tkala Fashion; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com
Walgreens Recalls Disney Baby Winnie the Pooh Rattle Sets Due to Choking Hazard
One Twenty Clothing Company Recalls “Sovereign Athletic” Children’s Robes Due to Violation of Federal Flammability Standard and Burn Hazard
TBD Liquids Recalls Liquid Nicotine Products Due to Failure to Meet Child-Resistant Packaging Requirement; Risk of Poisoning (Recall Alert) (Recall Alert)
Children’s Robes Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com Recalled Due to Violation of Federal Flammability Standard and Burn Hazard; Manufactured by SIORO
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise