YYBA Recalls Welmate Lidocaine Numbing Cream Due to Failure to Meet Child Resistant Packaging Requirement; Risk of Poisoning (Recall Alert)

Name of product:
Welmate Lidocaine Numbing Cream
Hazard:

The packaging is not child resistant as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act.  The pain relieving cream contains lidocaine, posing a risk of poisoning to young children if they put it on their skin or ingest it.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall date:
April 22, 2021
Units:

About 15,000

Consumer Contact:

YYBA toll-free at 866-933-6337 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at recall@wellspringmeds.com or online at www.wellspringmeds.com and click on “Recall - Important Safety Information” for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Welmate Lidocaine Numbing Cream in a 113 g (4 oz.) white jar with a blue, orange and green label and a white cap.  “Welmate,” “5% Lidocaine,” the Welmate logo and UPC code 373581105045 or 373581000012 are printed on the label.  The lot numbers and corresponding expiration dates included in the recall are printed on the underside of the jar as follows:

Lot Numbers

Expiration Dates

ELNC2001

 

05/2022

ELNC2002

 

05/2022

EL5C2001

11/2022

 

EL5C2002

11/2022

 

EL5C2101

11/2022

 

EL5C2102

 

11/2022

 

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled cream, store it in a safe location out of reach of children and contact YYBA for instructions on how to dispose of the product to receive a full refund.  YYBA is directly notifying all known consumers who purchased the recalled product on eBay, Walmart and wellspringmeds.com.  Amazon is directly notifying all customers who purchased the recalled product on Amazon.com.

Incidents/Injuries:

No incidents or injuries have been reported.

Sold At:

Online at Amazon.com, Ebay.com, Walmart.com and wellspringmeds.com from August 2020 through March 2021 for about $20.

Manufacturer(s):

Yash Pharmaceuticals, of India

Importer(s):

One2Zee LLC, of Monroe, N.J.

Distributor(s):

YYBA Corp. dba Wellspring, of Monsey, N.Y.

Manufactured In:
India
Recall number:
21-737
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise