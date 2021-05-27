  1. Home
Williams Advanced Materials & Chemicals Recalls Three Chemical Products Due to Failure to Meet Child-Resistant Packaging Requirement and Violation of FHSA Labeling Requirement (Recall Alert)

Name of product:
Hazard:

The products Sodium Hydroxide, Heptane, or Naphtha must be in child resistant packaging, as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act (PPPA).  The packaging of the products is not child resistant.  The sodium hydroxide poses a risk of chemical burns and irritation to the skin and eyes.  The heptane and naphtha pose a risk of eye, nose and throat irritation, headache, lightheadedness, dizziness, lack of coordination and loss of consciousness.  In addition, the label on the products violates the Federal Hazardous Substance Act (FHSA) by omitting mandatory information on the packaging.

Remedy:
Recall date:
May 27, 2021
Units:

About 780

Consumer Contact:

Williams Advanced Materials & Chemicals at 800-304-3651 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET Monday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET on Saturdays and Sundays, email at sales@williamsadmatchem@gmail.com or online at williamsadvancedmaterials.com and click on the Recall Notice on the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Williams Advanced Materials & Chemicals sodium hydroxide, heptane, and naphtha.  The sodium hydroxide, also called lye or caustic soda, was sold in either a jar with a continuous thread cap or resealable silver bag available in one-pound, two-pound and five-pound sizes.  The naphtha was sold in a metal can in one-half gallon and gallon sizes.  The heptane was sold in a metal can in quart, one-half gallon and gallon sizes.  The WAM&C logo and the product name are printed on a white label at the front of the product.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately store the recalled products in a safe location out of reach of children and contact Williams Advanced Materials & Chemicals for a free replacement child-resistant cap and label.  Williams Advanced Materials & Chemicals is contacting all purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

No incidents or injuries have been reported.

Sold Online At:

Williamsadvancedmaterials.com, Amazon.com, eBay.com and Etsy.com from August 2020 through February 2021 for between $6 and $63.

Manufacturer(s):

Williams Advanced Materials & Chemicals Inc., of Clairton, Pa.

Manufactured In:
United States
Recall number:
21-750
