Walgreens Recalls Disney Baby Winnie the Pooh Rattle Sets Due to Choking Hazard

The feet on the Winnie the Pooh rattle can detach, posing a choking hazard to young children.
About 54,000
Walgreens at 800-925-4733 24 hours a day, seven days a week, or online at www.walgreens.com and click on “Contact Us” at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves the Disney Baby Winnie the Pooh Rattle Set. The set includes three rattles and is marked for ages 3 months and above. The rattle, which has the character Winnie the Pooh as part of the toy, is blue and red with green and yellow shapes and is approximately 6.7 inches high
Consumers should immediately take the recalled rattle away from young children and contact Walgreens for a full refund.
Walgreens has received 8 reports of the feet on the Winnie the Pooh rattle detaching. No Injuries have been reported.
Walgreens Stores nationwide from September 2019 through January 2020 for about $10.
Walgreen Co., of Deerfield, Ill.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC’s work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years.
Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.
For lifesaving information:
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our e-mail alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC.
- Report a dangerous product or a product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 301-595-7054).
- Contact a media specialist.
Please use the below phone number for all media requests.
Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800