Walgreens Recalls Disney Baby Winnie the Pooh Rattle Sets Due to Choking Hazard

Name of product:
Disney Baby Winnie the Pooh Rattle Sets
Hazard:

The feet on the Winnie the Pooh rattle can detach, posing a choking hazard to young children.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall date:
July 14, 2021
Units:

About 54,000

Consumer Contact:

Walgreens at 800-925-4733 24 hours a day, seven days a week, or online at www.walgreens.com and click on “Contact Us” at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves the Disney Baby Winnie the Pooh Rattle Set. The set includes three rattles and is marked for ages 3 months and above. The rattle, which has the character Winnie the Pooh as part of the toy, is blue and red with green and yellow shapes and is approximately 6.7 inches high

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately take the recalled rattle away from young children and contact Walgreens for a full refund.

Incidents/Injuries:

Walgreens has received 8 reports of the feet on the Winnie the Pooh rattle detaching. No Injuries have been reported.  

Sold At:

Walgreens Stores nationwide from September 2019 through January 2020 for about $10.

Importer(s):

Walgreen Co., of Deerfield, Ill.

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
21-164
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise