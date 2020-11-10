  1. Home
Victory Innovations Recalls Electrostatic Sprayers with Lithium-ion Battery Packs Due to Fire and Explosion Hazards

Name of product:
Victory Innovations and Protexus Electrostatic Sprayers
Hazard:

The sprayer’s rechargeable lithium-ion battery pack can overheat and melt, posing a risk of the product catching fire and/or exploding.

Remedy:
Replace
Recall date:
February 3, 2021
Units:

About 405,000 (In addition, 27,000 in Canada)

Consumer Contact:

Victory Innovations toll-free at 888-674-2482 Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET, email at ES-Sprayerbatteryrecall@stericycle.com or online at www.victoryinnovations.com and click on Battery Recall for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves Victory Innovations and Protexus-branded cordless handheld and backpack electrostatic sprayers used to disinfect surfaces.  They come with a nozzle, nozzle wrench, tank, lithium-ion battery pack and a battery pack charger.  The Victory Innovations cordless sprayers have a green and white exterior.  The Victory Innovations logo appears on the front or the side of the green and white sprayers and model VP-20A or VP-20B appears on the battery pack.  The Protexus logo appears on the front or the side of the black and white sprayers and model PX20A or PX20B appears on the battery back.  Battery packs on recalled units have visible screw heads and a case with no parting lines.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled sprayers, remove the battery pack and dispose it in accordance with local laws for disposal of lithium-ion batteries, and contact Victory Innovations for a free replacement battery pack, including shipping.

Incidents/Injuries:

Victory Innovations has received 37 reports of the lithium-ion battery pack in the electrostatic sprayers overheating, catching on fire or exploding, some of which resulted in property damage.  No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:

Chemical and cleaning supply distributors nationwide and online at Amazon.com, SupplyWorks.com (Home Depot Pro Institutional) and Staples.com from January 2016 through November 2020 for between $100 and $150.

Importer(s):

Victory Innovations, of Twinsburg, Ohio

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
21-073
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
