Urban Outfitters Recalls Margo Taper Candle Holders Due to Fire Hazard

The candle holders can catch on fire if they come in contact with the candle’s flame, posing a fire hazard.
About 2,700 (In addition, about 60 in Canada)
Urban Outfitters at 800-282-2200 24 hours a day, email at recall@urbn.com, or online at www.urbanoutfitters.com/recall or www.urbanoutfitters.com and click on “Product Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Urban Outfitter’s Margo Taper Candle Holders. The geometric-shaped holders are made of pine or acacia wood and were sold in small, medium and large sizes. The following SKU numbers are located on the price label on the bottom of the candle holder:
|
Candle Size
|
SKU Numbers
|
Small
|
0058346800
|
Medium
|
0058346818
|
Large
|
0058346826
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled candle holders and return them to any Urban Outfitters store for a full refund. Customers can also contact Urban Outfitters to receive a prepaid return label to return the candle holders by mail. Urban Outfitters is contacting online purchasers by email.
The firm has received one report of the candle holder catching fire. No injuries have been reported.
Exclusively at Urban Outfitters stores nationwide and online at www.urbanoutfitters.com from August 2020 through November 2020 for between $18 and $30.
Urban Outfitters Inc., of Philadelphia, Pa.
