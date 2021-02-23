  1. Home
Urban Outfitters Recalls Margo Taper Candle Holders Due to Fire Hazard

Name of product:
Margo Taper Candle Holders
Hazard:

The candle holders can catch on fire if they come in contact with the candle’s flame, posing a fire hazard.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall date:
February 24, 2021
Units:

About 2,700 (In addition, about 60 in Canada)

Consumer Contact:

Urban Outfitters at 800-282-2200 24 hours a day, email at recall@urbn.com, or online at www.urbanoutfitters.com/recall or www.urbanoutfitters.com and click on “Product Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves Urban Outfitter’s Margo Taper Candle Holders.  The geometric-shaped holders are made of pine or acacia wood and were sold in small, medium and large sizes.  The following SKU numbers are located on the price label on the bottom of the candle holder:

Candle Size

SKU Numbers

Small

0058346800

Medium

0058346818

Large

0058346826

 

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled candle holders and return them to any Urban Outfitters store for a full refund.  Customers can also contact Urban Outfitters to receive a prepaid return label to return the candle holders by mail.  Urban Outfitters is contacting online purchasers by email. 

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received one report of the candle holder catching fire.  No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:

Exclusively at Urban Outfitters stores nationwide and online at www.urbanoutfitters.com from August 2020 through November 2020 for between $18 and $30.

Importer(s):

Urban Outfitters Inc., of Philadelphia, Pa.

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
21-087
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
