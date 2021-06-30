UPPAbaby Recalls Adapters Included with RumbleSeats Due to Child Fall Hazard

The adapters can detach, posing a fall hazard to the child in the RumbleSeat.
About 86,000
UPPAbaby online at https://uppababy.com/rumbleseat-adapters/ and click on “Submit Info” at the bottom of the page or go to https://uppababy.com and click on “Click to read more” next to the recall announcement. For more information call toll-free at 844-823-3132 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday.
Recall Details
The recall includes RumbleSeat accessory adapters designed to be used with the UPPAbaby RumbleSeat. The RumbleSeat accessory attaches to the stroller via two plastic adapters that fit onto the stroller frame. The adapters were only included with RumbleSeat Models 0252, 0917 and 0918. Consumers can find these model numbers printed on the law label located on the underside of the Rumbleseat.
Consumers who own a RumbleSeat accessory, manufactured between September 2014 and July 2019, will be provided with replacement RumbleSeat adapters. Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled adapters and contact UPPAbaby to receive free replacement adapters.
Consumers should go to www.uppababy.com to confirm their RumbleSeat accessory adapters are included in the recall. If the adapter does not have a yellow tab, immediately stop using the recalled RumbleSeat accessory with the adapters and fill out the form on the UPPAbaby website in order to receive a free replacement adapter set.
The firm has received 135 reports of detachments, including 77 incidents resulting in bumps, scrapes and two reports of broken noses.
Juvenile specialty stores from October 2014 through July 2019 for between $180 and $200.
Monahan Products, LLC, d/b/a UPPAbaby, of Hingham, Mass.
