Tye Dye Area Rugs Recalled Due to Violation of Federal Flammability Standard and Fire Hazard; Imported by And Beyond; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com (Recall Alert)

The recalled rugs fail to meet the federal flammability standard for carpets and rugs, posing a fire hazard.
Recall Details
This recall involves Andecor Girls Tye Dye Soft Area Rugs. The rectangular rugs are pastel pink, yellow, green and blue tye dye and measure about 6 feet by 9 feet. “100% Acrylic face fiber content” and “Made in China” are printed on a label on the underside of the rugs.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled rugs and contact And Beyond for instructions on how to receive a full refund, including shipping. Amazon, on behalf of And Beyond, is contacting all known purchasers directly.
None Reported
Exclusively online at Amazon.com from December 2020 through Feburary 2021 for about $80.
And Beyond Inc., of China
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC’s work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years.
Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.
