TJX Recalls Outdoor Wooden Folding Chairs Due to Fall and Injury Hazards; Sold at T.J. Maxx, Marshalls, HomeGoods and Sierra

The chairs can break, posing fall and injury hazards to the user.
About 92,000
TJX toll-free at 888-520-0322 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at https://www.recallrtr.com/foldingchair or www.tjxmaxx.com, www.marshalls.com and www.sierra.com and click on “Product Recalls” at the bottom of the page or www.homegoods.com and click on “Product Info/Recalls” at the bottom of the page.
Recall Details
This recall involves outdoor wooden folding chairs with armrests, in an oil stain finish, some of which were labeled with “Nautica” on the hang tag. The chairs measure about 22.5 inches long, 21 inches wide and 35 inches tall. The chair back has 8 slats and the seat has 7 slats. The chair may be stamped “MADE IN VIETNAM.”
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled chairs and contact TJX for instructions on how to participate in the recall and receive a full refund. Alternatively, consumers can return the recalled chairs to any T.J. Maxx, Marshalls, or HomeGoods store for a full refund.
TJX has received 18 reports of the recalled chairs breaking or collapsing, including 15 reports of falls that resulted in minor injuries, including back and neck injuries and lacerations.
T.J. Maxx, HomeGoods, and Marshalls stores nationwide and online at tjmaxx.com and sierra.com from June 2018 through January 2021 for about $30.
The TJX Companies Inc., Framingham, Mass.
