TJX Recalls Counter Stools Due to Fall and Injury Hazards; Sold at HomeGoods and Homesense Stores

Name of product:
Swivel Counter Stools
Hazard:

The counter stools can break or collapse, posing fall and injury hazards.  

Remedy:
Refund
Recall date:
August 18, 2021
Units:

About 4,300

Consumer Contact:

HomeGoods at 800-888-0776 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.homegoods.com , and click on “Customer Service” at the bottom of the page, and Homesense toll-free at 855-660-4663 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.homesense.com, and click on “Customer Service” at the bottom of the page.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves swivel counter stools with wooden legs and fabric backrests with rivet trim around the seat.  The stools were sold in gray faux leather, and light gray, dark gray and blue/cream herringbone fabrics.  The stools measure approximately 36 inches to the top of the backrest, and the seat height is approximately 25.5 inches from the floor.  One of the following style numbers is printed on the product hang tag: 61057, 61063, 61064, 62332, 65129, 65130, 66413, 66414. A label printed with “CHINA” is attached to the bottom of the seat.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled counter stools and return them to any HomeGoods or Homesense store for their choice of either a full refund or store gift card.

Incidents/Injuries:

TJX has received 20 reports of stools breaking in which consumers fell, including 17 reports of minor injuries.

Sold At:

HomeGoods and Homesense stores and HomeGoods/T.J. Maxx or Marshalls combination stores nationwide from January 2021 through May 2021 for about $130.

Importer(s):

The TJX Companies Inc., of Framingham, Mass.

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
21-184
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise