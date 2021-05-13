  1. Home
The Lye Guy Recalls Sodium and Potassium Hydroxide Products Due to Failure to Meet Child Resistant Packaging Requirement and Violation of FHSA Labeling (Recall Alert)

Name of product:
The Lye Guy Sodium Hydroxide and Potassium Hydroxide
Hazard:

The products contain sodium and potassium hydroxide, which must be in child resistant packaging as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act (PPPA).  The packaging of the products is not child resistant, posing a risk of chemical burns and irritation to the skin and eyes.  In addition, the label on the products violates the Federal Hazardous Substance Act (FHSA) by omitting the word “poison” and other mandatory information on the packaging.

Remedy:
Replace
Recall date:
May 13, 2021
Units:

About 32,000

Consumer Contact:

The Lye Guy collect at 315-436-6560 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email thelyeguy@gmail.com or online at www.thelyeguy.com and click on Recall Information on the left side of the homepage for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves The Lye Guy sodium hydroxide and potassium hydroxide products sold in 32 oz plastic jars with a white continuous thread closure. The Lye Guy logo and the product name are printed on a white label at the front of the jar.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately store the recalled products in a safe location out of sight and reach of children.  Contact The Lye Guy for free replacement child resistant packaging and a new label.  All known purchasers are being contacted directly by the firm.

Incidents/Injuries:

No incidents or injuries have been reported.

Sold Exclusively At:

Online at TheLyeGuy.com from November 2008 through February 2021 for between $6 and $9.

Manufacturer(s):

The Lye Guy, of Pennellville, N.Y.

Manufactured In:
United States
Recall number:
21-745
