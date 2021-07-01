TBD Liquids Recalls Liquid Nicotine Products Due to Failure to Meet Child-Resistant Packaging Requirement; Risk of Poisoning (Recall Alert)

Liquid nicotine must be in special packaging as required by the Child Nicotine Poisoning Prevention Act (CNPPA). The packaging of the products is not child-resistant, posing a risk of poisoning if the contents are swallowed or touched by young children. Liquid nicotine is toxic if ingested or absorbed through the skin or eyes.
About 1,000
TBD Liquids at 800-823-0813 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, or online at www.tbdliquids.com/recall or www.tbdliquids.com and click on ”Recall Notice” at the bottom for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves “The Best Damn Liquids” branded liquid nicotine products in all flavors packaged in clear plastic bottles in 120 mL and 240 mL sizes with a continuously threaded closure.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled products, store them out of the reach of children and contact TBD Liquids for a full refund in the form of a gift card or free replacement. TBD Liquids is contacting all known purchasers directly.
None reported
Online at www.tbdliquids.com from December 2018 through June 2021 for between $30 and $81.
TBD Liquids LLC, of Santa Rosa, Calif.
