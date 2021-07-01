  1. Home
  2. Recalls
  3. Tbd Liquids Recalls Liquid Nicotine Products Due To Failure To Meet Child Resistant

TBD Liquids Recalls Liquid Nicotine Products Due to Failure to Meet Child-Resistant Packaging Requirement; Risk of Poisoning (Recall Alert)

Name of product:
Name of Product: The Best Damn Liquids branded liquid nicotine
Hazard:

Liquid nicotine must be in special packaging as required by the Child Nicotine Poisoning Prevention Act (CNPPA). The packaging of the products is not child-resistant, posing a risk of poisoning if the contents are swallowed or touched by young children. Liquid nicotine is toxic if ingested or absorbed through the skin or eyes.

Remedy:
Refund
Replace
Recall date:
July 1, 2021
Units:

About 1,000

Consumer Contact:

TBD Liquids at 800-823-0813 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, or online at www.tbdliquids.com/recall or www.tbdliquids.com and click on ”Recall Notice” at the bottom for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves “The Best Damn Liquids” branded liquid nicotine products in all flavors packaged in clear plastic bottles in 120 mL and 240 mL sizes with a continuously threaded closure.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled products, store them out of the reach of children and contact TBD Liquids for a full refund in the form of a gift card or free replacement. TBD Liquids is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:

Online at www.tbdliquids.com from December 2018 through June 2021 for between $30 and $81.

Manufacturer(s):

TBD Liquids LLC, of Santa Rosa, Calif.

Manufactured In:
United States
Recall number:
21-759
Choose Your Recall Emails

Related Recalls

Children’s Robes Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com Recalled Due to Violation of Federal Flammability Standard and Burn Hazard; Manufactured by SIORO
UPPAbaby Recalls Adapters Included with RumbleSeats Due to Child Fall Hazard
Children’s Nightgowns Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com Recalled Due to Violation of Federal Flammability Standard and Burn Hazard; Manufactured by Booph
Children’s Nightgowns Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com Recalled Due to Violation of Federal Flammability Standard and Burn Hazard; Manufactured by Auranso Official
Plant Guru Recalls Wintergreen, Birch and Blends of Essential Oils Due to Failure to Meet Child Resistant Packaging Requirement; Risk of Poisoning (Recall Alert) (Recall Alert)
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise