Target Recalls Cat & Jack Baby Rompers Due to Choking Hazard

Name of product:
Cat & Jack Baby Heart Ears Rompers
Hazard:

The heart-shaped graphics located on the knees of the romper can peel off or detach, posing a choking hazard to children.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall date:
April 14, 2021
Units:

About 44,350

Consumer Contact:

Target at 800-440-0680 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. CT, daily or online at www.target.com and click on “Recalls” at the bottom of the page, then on “Clothing” for more information.  Consumers can also click the “Product Recalls” tab on Target’s Facebook page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Cat & Jack Baby Heart Ears Rompers.  The rompers were sold in sizes newborn to 24M.  They have gray knit fabric with red trim on the wrists, ankles and pockets, red hearts on the knees and the hood, red and white-striped lining inside the hood and snaps on the legs.  The product item number is printed on the white tag inside of the romper.  Rompers with the following product item numbers are included in the recall:

Product Numbers

Description

206-09-6476

Cat & Jack Baby Heart Ears Romper - Newborn

206-09-6477

Cat & Jack Baby Heart Ears Romper - 0-3 Months

206-09-6478

Cat & Jack Baby Heart Ears Romper - 3-6 Months

206-09-6479

Cat & Jack Baby Heart Ears Romper - 6-9 Months

206-09-6480

Cat & Jack Baby Heart Ears Romper - 12 Months

206-09-6481

Cat & Jack Baby Heart Ears Romper - 18 Months

206-09-6482

Cat & Jack Baby Heart Ears Romper - 24 Months

 

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately take the recalled rompers away from children and return them to any Target Store for a full refund.  Consumers who purchased the romper on Target.com can contact Target to receive a prepaid return label to return the romper.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received 40 reports of the hearts peeling or detaching, including one report of a child choking

Sold At:

Target stores nationwide and online at Target.com from November 2020 through February 2021 for about $13.

Importer(s):

Target Corp., of Minneapolis, Minn.

Manufactured In:
Vietnam
Recall number:
21-111
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
