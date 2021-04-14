Target Recalls Cat & Jack Baby Rompers Due to Choking Hazard

The heart-shaped graphics located on the knees of the romper can peel off or detach, posing a choking hazard to children.
About 44,350
Target at 800-440-0680 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. CT, daily or online at www.target.com and click on “Recalls” at the bottom of the page, then on “Clothing” for more information. Consumers can also click the “Product Recalls” tab on Target’s Facebook page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Cat & Jack Baby Heart Ears Rompers. The rompers were sold in sizes newborn to 24M. They have gray knit fabric with red trim on the wrists, ankles and pockets, red hearts on the knees and the hood, red and white-striped lining inside the hood and snaps on the legs. The product item number is printed on the white tag inside of the romper. Rompers with the following product item numbers are included in the recall:
|
Product Numbers
|
Description
|
206-09-6476
|
Cat & Jack Baby Heart Ears Romper - Newborn
|
206-09-6477
|
Cat & Jack Baby Heart Ears Romper - 0-3 Months
|
206-09-6478
|
Cat & Jack Baby Heart Ears Romper - 3-6 Months
|
206-09-6479
|
Cat & Jack Baby Heart Ears Romper - 6-9 Months
|
206-09-6480
|
Cat & Jack Baby Heart Ears Romper - 12 Months
|
206-09-6481
|
Cat & Jack Baby Heart Ears Romper - 18 Months
|
206-09-6482
|
Cat & Jack Baby Heart Ears Romper - 24 Months
Consumers should immediately take the recalled rompers away from children and return them to any Target Store for a full refund. Consumers who purchased the romper on Target.com can contact Target to receive a prepaid return label to return the romper.
The firm has received 40 reports of the hearts peeling or detaching, including one report of a child choking
Target stores nationwide and online at Target.com from November 2020 through February 2021 for about $13.
Target Corp., of Minneapolis, Minn.
