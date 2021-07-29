Specialized Bicycle Components Recalls Electric Mountain Bike Battery Packs Due to Fire and Burn Hazards (Recall Alert)

Water can penetrate the seal around the LED control pad on the bicycle’s lithium-ion battery pack and cause the battery to short circuit, posing fire and burn hazards.
About 2,500
Specialized Bicycle Components at 800-772-4423 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. MT Monday through Friday, email ridercare@specialized.com, or online at www.specialized.com and click on “Safety Notices” or contact an authorized Specialized retailer for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Specialized 1st generation 2016-2018 model year Turbo Levo FSR, 2018-2021 model year Turbo Levo HT, and 2018-2019 model year Turbo Kenevo FSR electric mountain bikes with Specialized M1 battery packs that came as original equipment on the bikes, or Specialized M1 battery packs that were sold as aftermarket equipment for use with the bikes. Turbo Levo, Turbo Levo HT, or Turbo Kenevo FSR are printed on the bicycle’s top tube. The following Manufacture Part Numbers (P/N) and Made Dates are printed on a label on the recalled batteries. The battery pack must be removed from the bicycle using a 6mm Allen key in order to read the label. Visit www.specialized.com/safety-notices for more information on how to remove the battery pack and determine if it is included in this recall.
|
Manufacture P/N
|
Made Date
|
B9JE2045F
|
K7 L7 A8 B8 C8 D8 E8 F8 G8 H8 I8 J8 K8 L8 A9 B9 C9
|
B9JE2056F
|
K7 L7 A8 B8 C8 D8 E8 F8 G8 H8 I8 J8 K8 L8 A9 B9 C9
|
B9JE2065F
|
K7 L7 A8 B8 C8 D8 E8 F8 G8 H8 I8 J8 K8 L8 A9 B9 C9
|
B9JE2076F
|
K7 L7 A8 B8 C8 D8 E8 F8 G8 H8 I8 J8 K8 L8 A9 B9 C9
|
B9JE2098F
|
K7 L7 A8 B8 C8 D8 E8 F8 G8 H8 I8 J8 K8 L8 A9 B9 C9
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled electric mountain bikes and contact Specialized Bicycle for a free repair. Specialized is contacting purchasers directly about the recall. Consumers should not charge the recalled battery pack or expose it to wet conditions until it has been repaired by an authorized Specialized retailer.
None reported
Authorized Specialized retailers nationwide and online from November 2017 through May 2021 for between $3,400 and $10,000 for the bicycles with the battery packs. Specialized M1 Battery Packs were also distributed individually under warranty claims or sold by authorized Specialized retailers and online at www.specialized.com from November 2017 through March 2019 for about $900.
Specialized Bicycle Components Inc., of Morgan Hill, Calif.
