Specialized Bicycle Components Recalls Electric Mountain Bike Battery Packs Due to Fire and Burn Hazards (Recall Alert)

Specialized 1st Generation Turbo Levo and Kenevo electric mountain bike battery packs
Water can penetrate the seal around the LED control pad on the bicycle’s lithium-ion battery pack and cause the battery to short circuit, posing fire and burn hazards.

Repair
July 29, 2021
About 2,500

Specialized Bicycle Components at 800-772-4423 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. MT Monday through Friday, email ridercare@specialized.com, or online at www.specialized.com and click on “Safety Notices” or contact an authorized Specialized retailer for more information.

Recall Details

This recall involves Specialized 1st generation 2016-2018 model year Turbo Levo FSR, 2018-2021 model year Turbo Levo HT, and 2018-2019 model year Turbo Kenevo FSR electric mountain bikes with Specialized M1 battery packs that came as original equipment on the bikes, or Specialized M1 battery packs that were sold as aftermarket equipment for use with the bikes. Turbo Levo, Turbo Levo HT, or Turbo Kenevo FSR are printed on the bicycle’s top tube. The following Manufacture Part Numbers (P/N) and Made Dates are printed on a label on the recalled batteries. The battery pack must be removed from the bicycle using a 6mm Allen key in order to read the label. Visit www.specialized.com/safety-notices for more information on how to remove the battery pack and determine if it is included in this recall.

Manufacture P/N

Made Date

B9JE2045F

K7 L7 A8 B8 C8 D8 E8 F8 G8 H8 I8 J8 K8 L8 A9 B9 C9

B9JE2056F

K7 L7 A8 B8 C8 D8 E8 F8 G8 H8 I8 J8 K8 L8 A9 B9 C9

B9JE2065F

K7 L7 A8 B8 C8 D8 E8 F8 G8 H8 I8 J8 K8 L8 A9 B9 C9

B9JE2076F

K7 L7 A8 B8 C8 D8 E8 F8 G8 H8 I8 J8 K8 L8 A9 B9 C9

B9JE2098F

K7 L7 A8 B8 C8 D8 E8 F8 G8 H8 I8 J8 K8 L8 A9 B9 C9

 

 

 
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled electric mountain bikes and contact Specialized Bicycle for a free repair. Specialized is contacting purchasers directly about the recall. Consumers should not charge the recalled battery pack or expose it to wet conditions until it has been repaired by an authorized Specialized retailer.

None reported

Authorized Specialized retailers nationwide and online from November 2017 through May 2021 for between $3,400 and $10,000 for the bicycles with the battery packs. Specialized M1 Battery Packs were also distributed individually under warranty claims or sold by authorized Specialized retailers and online at www.specialized.com from November 2017 through March 2019 for about $900.

Specialized Bicycle Components Inc., of Morgan Hill, Calif.

Taiwan
21-770
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
