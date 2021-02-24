  1. Home
SmartPool Recalls Children’s Multi-Purpose Helmets Due to Risk of Head Injury

Name of product:
Bee Free Children’s Helmets
Hazard:

The recalled helmets were incorrectly advertised and marketed for children aged 2 years or older.  However, the recalled helmets do not comply with minimum safety requirements for children younger than 5 and pose a risk of head injury to those children.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall date:
February 24, 2021
Units:

About 480

Consumer Contact:

SmartPool collect at 609-212-0221 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, via email at jcieri@smartpool.com or online at www.spqbrands.com and click on the Support tab for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Bee Free-branded children’s multi-purpose helmets which can be used for multiple sports.  The helmets were sold in size small, fitting head circumference from 48 cm to 53 cm (18.9 to 21.2 inches).  The helmets were sold in yellow with black straps and black clip. Bee Free is printed on the back of the helmets.  Model RPBFHYS is printed on a label on the inside of the helmet.  S for small is printed on another label also on the inside of the helmet.  Only the small-sized helmets are included in this recall.

 
Remedy:

Consumers with children between the ages of 2 and 4 should immediately stop using the recalled helmets and contact SmartPool for a full refund.

Incidents/Injuries:

No incidents or injuries have been reported.

Sold At:

Online at Amazon.com, Lowes.com, Homedepot.com and Walmart.com from May 2020 through January 2021 for about $16.

Manufacturer(s):

Shenzhen Haochen Industrial Co. Ltd., of China

Importer(s):

SmartPool LLC., of Lakewood, N.J.

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
21-088
