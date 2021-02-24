SmartPool Recalls Children’s Multi-Purpose Helmets Due to Risk of Head Injury

The recalled helmets were incorrectly advertised and marketed for children aged 2 years or older. However, the recalled helmets do not comply with minimum safety requirements for children younger than 5 and pose a risk of head injury to those children.
About 480
SmartPool collect at 609-212-0221 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, via email at jcieri@smartpool.com or online at www.spqbrands.com and click on the Support tab for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Bee Free-branded children’s multi-purpose helmets which can be used for multiple sports. The helmets were sold in size small, fitting head circumference from 48 cm to 53 cm (18.9 to 21.2 inches). The helmets were sold in yellow with black straps and black clip. Bee Free is printed on the back of the helmets. Model RPBFHYS is printed on a label on the inside of the helmet. S for small is printed on another label also on the inside of the helmet. Only the small-sized helmets are included in this recall.
Consumers with children between the ages of 2 and 4 should immediately stop using the recalled helmets and contact SmartPool for a full refund.
No incidents or injuries have been reported.
Online at Amazon.com, Lowes.com, Homedepot.com and Walmart.com from May 2020 through January 2021 for about $16.
Shenzhen Haochen Industrial Co. Ltd., of China
SmartPool LLC., of Lakewood, N.J.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC’s work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years.
Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.
For lifesaving information:
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our e-mail alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC.
- Report a dangerous product or a product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 301-595-7054).
- Contact a media specialist.
Please use the below phone number for all media requests.
Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800