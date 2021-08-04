  1. Home
Sling Loungers Sold at Dollar General Recalled Due to Amputation, Laceration, and Pinching Hazard; Manufactured by Shanghai Worth Garden Products

Name of product:
True Living Sling Loungers
Hazard:

The recalled loungers can collapse unexpectedly, posing an amputation, laceration and  pinching hazard if finger gets caught in the metal folding joints.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall date:
August 4, 2021
Units:

About 155,000

Consumer Contact:

Dollar General at 800-678-9258 from 6 a.m. to 1 a.m. CT Monday through Friday or online at www.dollargeneral.com and click on “Product Recalls” under “Help” at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves True Living Sling Loungers sold in 2019.  The loungers have white frames with solid blue or solid green fabric. The 12-digit UPC number 430001047344 is located on the receipt.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled sling loungers, cut the fabric of the chair rendering it unusable, and contact Dollar General to return the recalled loungers for a full refund of the purchase price. 

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received three reports of the sling loungers collapsing, resulting in amputations or lacerations to fingers from the metal folding joints.

Sold At:

Dollar General stores nationwide from January 2019 through September 2019 for about $20.

Manufacturer(s):

Shanghai Worth Garden Products Co. Ltd, of Shanghai, China

Importer(s):

 Dollar General, of Goodlettsville, Tenn

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
21-176
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
