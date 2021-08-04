Sling Loungers Sold at Dollar General Recalled Due to Amputation, Laceration, and Pinching Hazard; Manufactured by Shanghai Worth Garden Products

The recalled loungers can collapse unexpectedly, posing an amputation, laceration and pinching hazard if finger gets caught in the metal folding joints.
About 155,000
Dollar General at 800-678-9258 from 6 a.m. to 1 a.m. CT Monday through Friday or online at www.dollargeneral.com and click on “Product Recalls” under “Help” at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves True Living Sling Loungers sold in 2019. The loungers have white frames with solid blue or solid green fabric. The 12-digit UPC number 430001047344 is located on the receipt.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled sling loungers, cut the fabric of the chair rendering it unusable, and contact Dollar General to return the recalled loungers for a full refund of the purchase price.
The firm has received three reports of the sling loungers collapsing, resulting in amputations or lacerations to fingers from the metal folding joints.
Dollar General stores nationwide from January 2019 through September 2019 for about $20.
Shanghai Worth Garden Products Co. Ltd, of Shanghai, China
Dollar General, of Goodlettsville, Tenn
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC’s work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years.
Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.
For lifesaving information:
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our e-mail alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC.
- Report a dangerous product or a product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 301-595-7054).
- Contact a media specialist.
Please use the below phone number for all media requests.
Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800