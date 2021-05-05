Signature Hardware Recalls Towel Grab Bars Due to Fall and Injury Hazards

The product can break, if the towel bar is used to provide bodily support, posing fall and injury hazards.
About 330 (In addition, about 5 were sold in Canada)
Signature Hardware toll-free at 888-520-0167 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, by email at shtowelbar@realtimeresults.net or online at www.signaturehardware.com and click on “Returns” at the bottom of the home page, and then on “Product Recall” near the top of page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves the Pickens Flip Up Towel Grab Bar, which has a straight bar designed for hanging towels and a curved grab bar designed for bodily support. The towel bar can be folded up vertically when not in use. The product was sold in brushed stainless steel and polished stainless steel finishes. SKU number 920115 is printed on the product purchase receipts and email order confirmations.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled product and contact Signature Hardware for a full refund or a free replacement grab bar.
Signature Hardware has received 13 reports of the towel bar and grab bar detaching or partially detaching from each other, including two reports that consumers fell.
Online at www.signaturehardware.com, Amazon.com, and build.com from May 2012 through October 2020 for about $140.
Clawfoot Supply LLC, d/b/a Signature Hardware, of Erlanger, Ky.
