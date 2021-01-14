  1. Home
Scalpa Recalls Scalpa Numb Maximum Strength Topical Anesthetic Cream Due to Failure to Meet Child Resistant Packaging Requirement; Risk of Poisoning (Recall Alert)

Name of product:
Scalpa Numb Maximum Strength Topical Anesthetic Cream
Hazard:

The product contains the substance lidocaine which must be in child resistant packaging as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act (PPPA).  The packaging of the product is not child resistant, posing a risk of poisoning to young children.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall date:
January 14, 2021
Units:

About 10,000

Consumer Contact:

Scalpa toll-free at 855-424-7828 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. MT Monday through Friday, by email at care@scalpashop.com or online at www.scalpashop.com and click on “Recall - Important Safety Information – Scalpa Numb” for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Scalpa Numb Maxium Strength Topical Anesthestic Cream in a 10 gram black and white tube with a white cap.  “SCALPANUMB” and “Maximum Strength Topical Anesthetic Cream” are printed on the label.  The expiration date is marked as EXP 202307 on the crimped end of the tube.  Batch number 1000000101, Code: C1 and the UPC code 857076008689 are printed on the outside of the box.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Scalpa Numb, store the cream in a safe location out of reach of children and contact Scalpa for a full refund or store credit.  Scalpa is directly notifying all known purchasers about the recall.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported.

Sold At:

Scalpashop.com and Amazon.com from February 2020 through November 2020 for about $18.

Manufacturer(s):

Scalpa Inc., of Phoenix, Ariz. 

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
21-719
