Sauder Woodworking Recalls Counter Height Bar Stools Due to Fall Hazard

The legs on the stools can become unstable over time, posing a fall hazard.
About 3,100
Sauder Woodworking toll-free at 866-218-8312 from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.sauder.com and click on “About” and then “Public Notices” for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves counter-height bar stools sold under the Sauder and Aliesha-May brands. The stools have powder-coated steel legs and cross braces and a backless rectangular oak-finished composite seat. The stools measure 23.5 inches high by 14.5 inches wide and 12.25 inches deep. The stools were manufactured between September 2019 and August 2020. A label with the manufacturing date code in the MM/YYYY format (09/2019 through 08/2020) is located on the bottom surface of the seat. The stools were sold in sets of two.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled bar stools and contact Sauder Woodworking to receive a full refund for each two-piece stool set. Sauder Woodworking is contacting all known purchasers directly.
The company has received three reports of the stool being unstable, including two falls. No injuries have been reported.
Wayfair.com, ZOLA.com, CYMAX.com and other online retailers from January 2020 through February 2021 for between $85 and $95 per set of two bar stools.
Color Star Products Co. LTD, of China
Sauder Woodworking Co., of Archbold, Ohio
