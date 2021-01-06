  1. Home
  2. Recalls
  3. Rust Oleum Recalls Aerosol Paint Due To Injury Hazard

Rust-Oleum Recalls Aerosol Paint Due to Injury Hazard

Name of product:
Rust-Oleum Professional Bright Galvanizing Compound Spray
Hazard:

The bottom of the pressurized container can detach unexpectedly, posing an injury hazard.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall date:
January 6, 2021
Units:

About 10,500

Consumer Contact:

Rust-Oleum at 800-908-4050 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, by email at recall@rustoleum.com or online at www.rustoleum.com and click on Recalls for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Rust-Oleum Professional Bright Galvanizing Compound Spray used to protect metal surfaces from rust and corrosion.  The 20-ounce can is silver with a silver cap.  Only those products with product number 7584838 and batch code H0304A are included in the recall.  The product number and batch code are printed on either the top or the bottom of the can.  The label on the can states “Rust-Oleum,” “Professional” and “Bright Galvanizing Compound.”

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled aerosol paint and contact Rust-Oleum for a full refund.  Rust-Oleum will give consumers information on how to safely dispose of the product.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received six reports of the container bottom detaching, including one reported injury.

Sold At:

Lowe’s, Menards, and other hardware stores nationwide and online at Lowes.com and other websites from March 2020 through October 2020 for about $10.

Manufacturer(s):

Rust-Oleum Corp., of Vernon Hills, Ill.

Manufactured In:
United States
Recall number:
21-060
Choose Your Recall Emails

Related Recalls

WD-40 Company Recalls X-14 Mildew Stain Remover Due to Risk of Skin Irritation
BioFinest Recalls Wintergreen Essential Oil Due to Failure to Meet Child Resistant Packaging Requirement; Risk of Poisoning; Sold Exclusively at Biofinest.com (Recall Alert) (Recall Alert)
Plant Therapy Recalls Wintergreen Essential Oils and Essential Oil Blends with Wintergreen Due to Failure to Meet Child Resistant Packaging Requirement; Risk of Poisoning (Recall Alert) (Recall Alert)
Belle Chemical Recalls Drain Cleaner Product Due to Violation of FHSA Labeling Requirement
Dr. Brown’s Natural Bottle & Dish Soaps Recalled by Handi-Craft Company Due to Risk of Bacteria Exposure
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise