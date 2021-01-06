Rust-Oleum Recalls Aerosol Paint Due to Injury Hazard

The bottom of the pressurized container can detach unexpectedly, posing an injury hazard.
About 10,500
Rust-Oleum at 800-908-4050 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, by email at recall@rustoleum.com or online at www.rustoleum.com and click on Recalls for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Rust-Oleum Professional Bright Galvanizing Compound Spray used to protect metal surfaces from rust and corrosion. The 20-ounce can is silver with a silver cap. Only those products with product number 7584838 and batch code H0304A are included in the recall. The product number and batch code are printed on either the top or the bottom of the can. The label on the can states “Rust-Oleum,” “Professional” and “Bright Galvanizing Compound.”
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled aerosol paint and contact Rust-Oleum for a full refund. Rust-Oleum will give consumers information on how to safely dispose of the product.
The firm has received six reports of the container bottom detaching, including one reported injury.
Lowe’s, Menards, and other hardware stores nationwide and online at Lowes.com and other websites from March 2020 through October 2020 for about $10.
Rust-Oleum Corp., of Vernon Hills, Ill.
