Rugs Recalled Due to Violation of Federal Flammability Standard and Fire Hazard; Imported by Suellen Roosevein; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com (Recall Alert)

The rug fails to meet the federal flammability standard for carpets and rugs, posing a fire hazard.
Suellen Roosevein by e-mail at suellenroosevein@outlook.com for more information.
This recall involves YOH Super Soft Purple Rugs. The rug measures approximately 5 feet by 8 feet. “100% Polyester” and “Made in China” are printed on a label on the underside of the product.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled rugs and contact Suellen Roosevein for instructions on how to receive a full refund, including shipping. Amazon, on behalf of Suellen Roosevein, is contacting all known purchasers directly.
None Reported
Exclusively online at Amazon.com from December 2020 through March 2021 for about $50.
Suellen Roosevein, of China
