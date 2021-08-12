  1. Home
Rugs Recalled Due to Violation of Federal Flammability Standard and Fire Hazard; Imported by Suellen Roosevein; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com (Recall Alert)

Name of product:
YOH Super Soft Purple Rugs
Hazard:

The rug fails to meet the federal flammability standard for carpets and rugs, posing a fire hazard.   

Remedy:
Refund
Recall date:
August 12, 2021
Units:

About 100

Consumer Contact:

Suellen Roosevein by e-mail at suellenroosevein@outlook.com for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves YOH Super Soft Purple Rugs. The rug measures approximately 5 feet by 8 feet. “100% Polyester” and “Made in China” are printed on a label on the underside of the product.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled rugs and contact Suellen Roosevein for instructions on how to receive a full refund, including shipping. Amazon, on behalf of Suellen Roosevein, is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

None Reported

Sold At:

Exclusively online at Amazon.com from December 2020 through March 2021 for about $50.

Importer(s):

Suellen Roosevein, of China

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
21-774
