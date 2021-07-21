Rite Aid Recalls Rechargeable Handheld Fans Due to Fire Hazard

The fan’s lithium ion battery can overheat while charging, posing a fire hazard.
About 9,780
Rite Aid at 800-748-3243 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, and Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET, or online at www.riteaid.com and click on “Customer Care” at the bottom of the page and then “Product Recalls” for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves portable rechargeable handheld fans sold in blue, pink and purple colors. The fans have a one touch button with three speeds and weigh about 8.8 oz. The item number 9050103 can be found on the product box and on a sticker on the backside of the fan itself.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled rechargeable handheld fans and contact Rite Aid for a full refund.
Rite Aid has received two consumer reports of the rechargeable handheld fans overheating and emitting smoke. No injuries have been reported.
Rite Aid stores nationwide from April 2021 through June 2021 for about $10.
Rite Aid, of Camp Hill, Pa.
