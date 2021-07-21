  1. Home
Rite Aid Recalls Rechargeable Handheld Fans Due to Fire Hazard

Name of product:
Rechargeable handheld fans
Hazard:

The fan’s lithium ion battery can overheat while charging, posing a fire hazard.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall date:
July 21, 2021
Units:

About 9,780

Consumer Contact:

Rite Aid at 800-748-3243 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, and Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET, or online at www.riteaid.com and click on “Customer Care” at the bottom of the page and then “Product Recalls” for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves portable rechargeable handheld fans sold in blue, pink and purple colors.  The fans have a one touch button with three speeds and weigh about 8.8 oz. The item number 9050103 can be found on the product box and on a sticker on the backside of the fan itself. 

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled rechargeable handheld fans and contact Rite Aid for a full refund.

Incidents/Injuries:

Rite Aid has received two consumer reports of the rechargeable handheld fans overheating and emitting smoke. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:

Rite Aid stores nationwide from April 2021 through June 2021 for about $10.

Importer(s):

Rite Aid, of Camp Hill, Pa.

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
21-169
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
