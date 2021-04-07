RH Recalls Children’s Bath Wraps Due to Violation of Federal Flammability Standard

The recalled bath wraps fail to meet flammability standards for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.
About 55,700 (In addition, about 3,900 units were sold in Canada)
RH toll-free at 833-917-3405 from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Saturday and Sunday, email at recall@rh.com or online at www.rh.com and click on “Safety Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves three styles of hooded children’s bath wraps: Animal, Heathered Plush, and Luxe Sherpa. The bath wraps have attached belts and patch pockets. The size and “RH BABY&CHILD” or “baby & child RESTORATION HARDWARE” are printed on a sewn-in label at the neck.
The Animal Bath Wraps are made of cotton terry and have faces on the hoods sewn to resemble one of the following animals: Bunny (ivory or petal colors), cat, dog, dragon, elephant, lion, monkey, moose or unicorn. They were sold in sizes 2-3 years, 3-4 years and 4-5 years.
The Heathered Plush Bath Wraps are made of a heathered polyester plush fabric and were sold in blue, gray, lilac and pink, and in sizes 18-24 months, 2-3 years, 3-4 years, 4-5 years, 6-7 years and 8-10 years.
The Luxe Sherpa Bath Wraps have a jersey exterior made of a polyester, rayon and spandex blend and a polyester sherpa fleece lining. They were sold in charcoal, gray, ivory, lilac, navy and pink, and in sizes 18-24 months, 2-3 years, 3-4 years, 4-5 years, 6-7 years and 8-10 years.
The SKU or UPC of the bath wraps included in this recall can be found at https://rh.com/content/page.jsp?id=safety-recalls. The SKU or UPC is located on the purchase receipt.
Consumers should stop using the recalled bath wraps and contact RH for a full refund of the purchase price, or credit of $35 for the Animal Bath Wrap, $32 for the Heathered Bath Wrap or $39 for the Sherpa Bath Wrap, if the consumer’s purchase price cannot be determined. RH is contacting all known purchasers directly.
No incidents or injuries have been reported.
RH Baby & Child Galleries and RH Outlets nationwide and online at www.rh.com and www.rhbabyandchild.com from April 2014 through November 2020 for between $1 and $64.
RH US LLC, of Corte Madera, Calif.
