RH Recalls Children’s Bath Wraps Due to Violation of Federal Flammability Standard

Description:

This recall involves three styles of hooded children’s bath wraps: Animal, Heathered Plush, and Luxe Sherpa. The bath wraps have attached belts and patch pockets. The size and “RH BABY&CHILD” or “baby & child RESTORATION HARDWARE” are printed on a sewn-in label at the neck.

The Animal Bath Wraps are made of cotton terry and have faces on the hoods sewn to resemble one of the following animals: Bunny (ivory or petal colors), cat, dog, dragon, elephant, lion, monkey, moose or unicorn. They were sold in sizes 2-3 years, 3-4 years and 4-5 years.

The Heathered Plush Bath Wraps are made of a heathered polyester plush fabric and were sold in blue, gray, lilac and pink, and in sizes 18-24 months, 2-3 years, 3-4 years, 4-5 years, 6-7 years and 8-10 years.

The Luxe Sherpa Bath Wraps have a jersey exterior made of a polyester, rayon and spandex blend and a polyester sherpa fleece lining. They were sold in charcoal, gray, ivory, lilac, navy and pink, and in sizes 18-24 months, 2-3 years, 3-4 years, 4-5 years, 6-7 years and 8-10 years.

The SKU or UPC of the bath wraps included in this recall can be found at https://rh.com/content/page.jsp?id=safety-recalls. The SKU or UPC is located on the purchase receipt.