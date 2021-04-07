  1. Home
RH Recalls Children’s Bath Wraps Due to Violation of Federal Flammability Standard

Name of product:
Animal, Heathered Plush and Luxe Sherpa Children’s Bath Wraps
Hazard:

The recalled bath wraps fail to meet flammability standards for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall date:
April 7, 2021
Units:

About 55,700 (In addition, about 3,900 units were sold in Canada)

 

Consumer Contact:

RH toll-free at 833-917-3405 from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Saturday and Sunday, email at recall@rh.com or online at www.rh.com and click on “Safety Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves three styles of hooded children’s bath wraps:  Animal, Heathered Plush, and Luxe Sherpa.  The bath wraps have attached belts and patch pockets.  The size and “RH BABY&CHILD” or “baby & child RESTORATION HARDWARE” are printed on a sewn-in label at the neck.

The Animal Bath Wraps are made of cotton terry and have faces on the hoods sewn to resemble one of the following animals:  Bunny (ivory or petal colors), cat, dog, dragon, elephant, lion, monkey, moose or unicorn.  They were sold in sizes 2-3 years, 3-4 years and 4-5 years.

The Heathered Plush Bath Wraps are made of a heathered polyester plush fabric and were sold in blue, gray, lilac and pink, and in sizes 18-24 months, 2-3 years, 3-4 years, 4-5 years, 6-7 years and 8-10 years.

The Luxe Sherpa Bath Wraps have a jersey exterior made of a polyester, rayon and spandex blend and a polyester sherpa fleece lining.  They were sold in charcoal, gray, ivory, lilac, navy and pink, and in sizes 18-24 months, 2-3 years, 3-4 years, 4-5 years, 6-7 years and 8-10 years.

The SKU or UPC of the bath wraps included in this recall can be found at https://rh.com/content/page.jsp?id=safety-recalls.  The SKU or UPC is located on the purchase receipt.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the recalled bath wraps and contact RH for a full refund of the purchase price, or credit of $35 for the Animal Bath Wrap, $32 for the Heathered Bath Wrap or $39 for the Sherpa Bath Wrap, if the consumer’s purchase price cannot be determined.  RH is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

No incidents or injuries have been reported.

Sold At:

RH Baby & Child Galleries and RH Outlets nationwide and online at www.rh.com and www.rhbabyandchild.com from April 2014 through November 2020 for between $1 and $64.

Importer(s):

RH US LLC, of Corte Madera, Calif.

Manufactured In:
China or Turkey
Recall number:
21-102
