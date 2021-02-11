Rep Fitness Recalls Strap Safety Brackets Due to Injury Hazard (Recall Alert)

If the brackets are improperly welded, a sudden drop of weight onto the Strap Safeties can cause the brackets to detach from the weightlifting device, posing an injury hazard.
About 1,940
Rep Fitness toll-free at 888-201-8019, by email at orders@repfitness.com, online at https://www.repfitness.com/recall-information or www.repfitness.com and click on Recall information at the bottom of the page or submit a Warranty Claim form online at https://blog.repfitness.com/warranty-form/
Recall Details
This recall involves PR-4000 (SKU No. PRA-4120) and PR-5000 (SKU No. PRA-5122) Strap Safety brackets. The SKU numbers can be found on the product packaging. Strap Safeties are designed to prevent damage to barbells due to missed lifts during weightlifting. The Strap Safety brackets are black and attach to the weight lifting posts of a squat stand to ensure the strap safeties stay in place. The straps on the Strap Safety products are secured to the brackets with heavy duty bolts. Consumers should retain the strap safeties and heavy-duty bolts. Only the brackets are being recalled.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled brackets and contact Rep Fitness for free replacement brackets. Rep Fitness is directly contacting all known purchasers of the recalled brackets.
The firm has received three reports of improperly welded strap safety brackets breaking when a large amount of weight was suddenly dropped on the Strap Safeties. No injuries have been reported.
Exclusively online at www.repfitness.com from April 2020 through December 2020 for between $120 and $150.
Rep Fitness LLC, of Denver, Colo.
