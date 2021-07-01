Rejuvenation Recalls Deep Frame Mirrors Due to Laceration and Injury Hazards (Recall Alert)

The glue on the back of the mirrors can fail causing the mirror to detach and fall out of the frame, posing laceration and injury hazards.
About 3,325
Rejuvenation toll-free at 877-770-7231 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, and Saturday and Sunday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. email at customerservice@rejuvenation.com or online at rejuvenation.com and click on Safety Recalls located at the bottom of the landing page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Rejuvenation Deep Frame Mirrors. They were sold in round, square and arched shapes, and in bronze, brass and white matte finishes. The SKU numbers and date (month/year) of production can be found on a white label on the backside of the product.
|
SKU
|
Product Name
|
E4284
|
Deep Frame 30”x 42”
Bronze
|
E4285
|
Deep Frame 30” x 42” Brass
|
E5083
|
Deep Frame 24”x 40” Arched Bronze
|
E4282
|
Deep Frame 20”x 30” Bronze
|
E4286
|
Deep Frame 30” Round Bronze
|
E4287
|
Deep Frame 30” Round Brass
|
E5087
|
Deep Frame 24”x 40” Arched Brass
|
E5082
|
Deep Frame 24”x 36” Brass
|
E4283
|
Deep Frame 20”x 30” Brass
|
E5079
|
Deep Frame 36” Round Bronze
|
E5080
|
Deep Frame 36” Round Brass
|
E5081
|
Deep Frame 24”x 36” Bronze
|
E5088
|
Deep Frame 24”x 66” Floor Bronze
|
E5089
|
Deep Frame 24”x 66” Floor Brass
|
E5351
|
Deep Frame 20”x 30” Matte White
|
E5352
|
Deep Frame 30” Round Matte White
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled mirrors and contact Rejuvenation for a full refund or a free replacement. Rejuvenation is contacting all known purchasers directly.
Rejuvenation has received 18 reports of the glass mirror detaching and falling out of the frame, causing the glass to break. No injuries have been reported.
Rejuvenation stores nationwide, online at rejuvenation.com, and through the Rejuvenation catalog from July 2019 through March 2021 for between $450 and $900.
Williams-Sonoma Inc., of San Francisco, Calif.
Rejuvenation Inc., of Portland, Ore., a division of Williams-Somona, Inc.
