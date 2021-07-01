  1. Home
Rejuvenation Recalls Deep Frame Mirrors Due to Laceration and Injury Hazards (Recall Alert)

Name of product:
Deep Frame Mirrors
Hazard:

The glue on the back of the mirrors can fail causing the mirror to detach and fall out of the frame, posing laceration and injury hazards.  

Remedy:
Refund
Replace
Recall date:
July 1, 2021
Units:

About 3,325

Consumer Contact:

Rejuvenation toll-free at 877-770-7231 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, and Saturday and Sunday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. email at customerservice@rejuvenation.com or online at rejuvenation.com and click on Safety Recalls located at the bottom of the landing page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Rejuvenation Deep Frame Mirrors.  They were sold in round, square and arched shapes, and in bronze, brass and white matte finishes.  The SKU numbers and date (month/year) of production can be found on a white label on the backside of the product. 

 

SKU

Product Name

E4284

Deep Frame 30”x 42”

Bronze

E4285

Deep Frame 30” x 42” Brass

E5083

Deep Frame 24”x 40” Arched Bronze

E4282

Deep Frame 20”x 30” Bronze

E4286

Deep Frame 30” Round Bronze

E4287

Deep Frame 30” Round Brass

E5087

Deep Frame 24”x 40” Arched Brass

E5082

Deep Frame 24”x 36” Brass

E4283

Deep Frame 20”x 30” Brass

E5079

Deep Frame 36” Round Bronze

E5080

Deep Frame 36” Round Brass

E5081

Deep Frame 24”x 36” Bronze

E5088

Deep Frame 24”x 66” Floor Bronze

E5089

Deep Frame 24”x 66” Floor Brass

E5351

Deep Frame 20”x 30” Matte White

E5352

Deep Frame 30” Round Matte White

 

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled mirrors and contact Rejuvenation for a full refund or a free replacement. Rejuvenation is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

Rejuvenation has received 18 reports of the glass mirror detaching and falling out of the frame, causing the glass to break. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:

Rejuvenation stores nationwide, online at rejuvenation.com, and through the Rejuvenation catalog from July 2019 through March 2021 for between $450 and $900.

Importer(s):

Williams-Sonoma Inc., of San Francisco, Calif.

Distributor(s):

Rejuvenation Inc., of Portland, Ore., a division of Williams-Somona, Inc.

Manufactured In:
India
Recall number:
21-758
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
