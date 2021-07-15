Real Flame Recalls Arroyo and Hideaway Wood Burning Fire Pits Due to Fire Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Crate and Barrel (Recall Alert)

Wood stored under the unit can ignite, posing a fire hazard.
About 700 (In addition, about 81 in Canada)
Real Flame at 800-654-1704 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online at www.realflame.com and click “Support” for more information.
Recall Details
This recall includes Arroyo and Hideaway Wood Burning Fire Pits sold at Crate and Barrel. The Arroyo is a black color chimenea-style fireplace measuring about 5 feet high and 1½ feet wide, and has UPC 752370060107. The Hideaway is a black color round wood burning fireplace measuring about 1½ feet high and 3 feet wide, and has UPC 752370064501.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Arroyo or Hideaway Wood Burning Fire Pits and contact Real Flame to arrange for removal of the fire pit in exchange for a full refund. Real Flame is contacting all known purchasers directly.
Real Flame has received one report of a fire involving minor property damage. No injuries have been reported.
Exclusively at Crate and Barrel stores nationwide and online at www.crateandbarel.com from December 2020 through May 2021 for about $700.
Real Flame Co. Inc., of Racine, Wis.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC’s work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years.
Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.
For lifesaving information:
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our e-mail alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC.
- Report a dangerous product or a product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 301-595-7054).
- Contact a media specialist.
Please use the below phone number for all media requests.
Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800