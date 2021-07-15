  1. Home
Real Flame Recalls Arroyo and Hideaway Wood Burning Fire Pits Due to Fire Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Crate and Barrel (Recall Alert)

Name of product:
Arroyo and Hideaway Wood Burning Fire Pits
Hazard:

Wood stored under the unit can ignite, posing a fire hazard.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall date:
July 15, 2021
Units:

About 700 (In addition, about 81 in Canada)

Consumer Contact:

Real Flame at 800-654-1704 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online at www.realflame.com and click “Support” for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall includes Arroyo and Hideaway Wood Burning Fire Pits sold at Crate and Barrel.  The Arroyo is a black color chimenea-style fireplace measuring about 5 feet high and 1½ feet wide, and has UPC 752370060107.  The Hideaway is a black color round wood burning fireplace measuring about 1½ feet high and 3 feet wide, and has UPC 752370064501. 

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Arroyo or Hideaway Wood Burning Fire Pits and contact Real Flame to arrange for removal of the fire pit in exchange for a full refund. Real Flame is contacting all known purchasers directly.

 

Incidents/Injuries:

Real Flame has received one report of a fire involving minor property damage. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:

Exclusively at Crate and Barrel stores nationwide and online at www.crateandbarel.com from December 2020 through May 2021 for about $700.

Importer(s):

Real Flame Co. Inc., of Racine, Wis.

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
21-763
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
