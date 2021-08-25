  1. Home
Razor USA Recalls GLW Battery Packs Sold with Hovertrax 2.0 Self-Balancing Hoverboards Due to Fire Hazard

Name of product:
Hovertrax 2.0 Self-Balancing Scooters/Hoverboards with GLW Battery Packs
Hazard:

The lithium-ion GLW battery packs in the self-balancing scooters/hoverboards can overheat, posing a risk of the products smoking, catching fire and/or exploding.  

Remedy:
Replace
Recall date:
August 25, 2021
Units:

About 237,300

Consumer Contact:

Razor toll-free at 866-467-2967 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, or online at www.Razor.com and click on CPSC Safety Recalls for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves the removable GLW battery packs installed in UL-Listed Hovertrax 2.0 brand self-balancing scooters/hoverboards manufactured between September 2016 and August 2017. GLW’s battery packs were certified as compliant with ANSI/UL Standard 2271 by UL.  Hovertrax hoverboards have two wheels at either end of articulated dual platforms and are powered by GLW battery packs. The battery packs have the name GLW written in large letters on the packs themselves. The battery packs have serial numbers beginning with GLW, which is printed on a white sticker on the top of the battery pack, below the bar code. Hovertrax 2.0 is printed on the front of the hoverboard. The hoverboards were sold in black, black monochrome, blue, green, red, red monochrome, white, rose gold, camouflage, ocean blue, purple colors, and three multicolor patterns called Spectrum, Galaxy and Carbon.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled self-balancing scooters/hoverboards and contact Razor for instructions on how to obtain a prepaid shipping carton to send the GLW battery pack back to Razor, and to receive a free replacement battery pack.

Incidents/Injuries:

There have been more than 20 reports of Hovertrax 2.0 Self-Balancing Hoverboards containing GLW battery packs overheating, including some reports of smoke or fire.  No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:

Walmart, Target, Toys R Us and other stores nationwide and online at Walmart.com, Amazon.com and other websites from September 2016 through 2018 for about $460.

Importer(s):

Razor USA LLC, of Cerritos, Calif.

Distributor(s):

Razor USA LLC, of Cerritos, Calif.

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
21-189
